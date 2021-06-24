RC Thursday, June 24, 2021, 14:05

Parliament on Thursday endorsed the text, informally agreed with the Council in April, with

442 votes in favor, 203 against and 51 abstentions. The norm transforms the political commitment of the Green Pact of

achieving climate neutrality by 2050 is a must. In this way, it offers citizens and companies the legal certainty and predictability they need to prepare for this transition. After 2050, the EU must aim for negative emissions.

The new Climate Law raises the goal of reducing greenhouse gases by 2030

from 40% to at least 55% compared to 1990. Furthermore, the forthcoming Commission proposal on the LULUCF Regulation to regulate greenhouse emissions and removals resulting from land use, land use change and forestry will increase carbon sinks (the absorption capacity of CO2 from our natural environment, such as trees) and

It will allow to increase the target percentage for 2030 to 57%.

Goal 2040



The Commission will make a proposal for

a target for 2040 no later than six months after the first global review foreseen in the Paris Agreement. In line with the EP’s proposal, the Commission will publish the estimated maximum amount of greenhouse gas emissions that the EU can produce by 2050 without jeopardizing the EU’s commitments under the agreement. This “budget” will be one of the criteria for defining the 2040 goal.

Before the

September 30, 2023, and every five years thereafter, the Commission will evaluate collective progress of all Member States, as well as consistency with national measures, towards the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Given the importance of having independent scientific advice, and based on a proposal from the EP, a

European Scientific Advisory Council on Climate Change to assess progress and determine whether European policy is in line with the objectives.

Jytte Guteland (S&D, Sweden) noted: ‘

I am proud that we finally have a Climate Law. We have confirmed the net target of reducing emissions by at least 55%, and close to 57%, by 2030, in line with the agreement we have with the Commission. I would have preferred to go further, but this is a good science-based deal that will make a difference. The EU must now cut its emissions more in the next decade than it has done in the previous three decades put together, and we have more ambitious targets that can inspire countries to go further. ‘

According to the latest data published by Eurostat,

Spain was the fourth country that reduced its CO2 emissions the most in 2020 (by 16.2%) behind Greece, Estonia and Luxembourg. Of the total energy used in our country in 2019, 18.4% came from renewable sources, according to the latest Eurostat report published in December 2020. Regarding mobility, in 2019

7.9% of the energy used in transport was from renewable energies.