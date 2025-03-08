From the rear, in the besieged households, in the bodies violated … the impact of wars on women is multiple and painful. But there is also the impact that they generate and that is not yet visible or that it is not given the space that would deserve: in the negotiation processes, in the peace conversations, for example. Women also have something to say and to contribute on a conflict that is also affecting them, which also represent 50% of the population. On this matter, this week was discussed in the European Parliament, within the day ‘The woman in defense, security and peace’, in which different personalities who contributed their vision from the political, military, human rights and urged international problems from a gender perspective participated.

The event, organized this Wednesday and Thursday on the occasion of International Women Lina Gálvez, Who stressed that, although in the European Union (EU) there are about ten million more women than men, they are still residual in many decision -making spheres. Also in the UN or in NATO, or even in the armies, still “dominated by men” and with “very masculinized hierarchies.”

“That is the reality we have to fight,” Gálvez defended. The socialist urged to look at this problem from four main points. The first, he said, is that, like many other things, “conflicts have different impacts on men and women.” Women are used many times as a gun through rapes or even forced pregnancies “so that this punishment lasts forever”, something that, he denounced, is happening in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. “Women would have to be entitled to abortion after these crimes,” He defended the MEP, who regretted that the voluntary interruption of pregnancy is something that continues to be questioned in some European countries.

The second key point in this matter, for Lina Gálvez is the participation that women do in wars that, according to “they” endure “every day from the rear. “You have to look for The needs of the soldiers, but also because of the people who are taking care of survival of citizens who are still there, “he claimed. also political priorities affect women and men, in the opinion of the Eurodiputada, which also pointed out the urgency of changing the narratives around conflicts.” They are not the best for gender equality, “he stressed, before pointing out that the stories about wars usually limit themselves to insecurity and how” strong men ” They appear in them as safety guarantors.

“It’s the intelligent and most effective”

From Ukraine, Mariia Ionova He assured that gender models and stereotypes around wars have changed considerably in recent years, and especially since the beginning of the war in his country. According to the Ukrainian deputy, there are already more than 5,000 women on the front line, And not only in administrative positions, something that, as he recalled, would have been something unthinkable just a decade ago, when that work was prohibited for them. Although then there is the other face of the currency: the ones that remain in their homes and end up being victims of multiple violence, especially sexual. “We will never forget the war crimes that happened in places like Bucha,” said Ionova who said that the age of the victims of these violations went from five to 88 years of age.

Oana lungescuwith extensive experience in NATO, he stressed the advances achieved when guaranteeing the participation of women in crucial decisions and world strategies, although he urged to continue advancing until it is something completely equitable. “It is not only what is fine, but it is the most intelligent and most effective. Because we have talent, experience and skills,” said Lungescu, who also pointed out that NATO has destined more than seven million euros for women’s military equipment, So far very little adapted to your needs.

“When you have a woman at the table, La Paz will be more durable”

In addition, he added, “women are part of the defense, but also of peace.” In that sense, Lungescu said the involvement of women in negotiations increases the possibilities that peace is achieved by 35%. “When you have a woman at the table, La Paz will be more lasting,” he said, before concluding urging to continue supporting Ukraine but without compromising EU’s relationship with the United States: “We like it or not, our allies have a lot of strength, and without being able to be soft, and that is an invitation to aggression,” he said.

On behalf of the Middle East spoke Yael Adico-founder of ‘Women work for peace’, an organization that promotes the peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Admi claimed the end of an “unnecessary and avoidable” war from his role as a mother and that of many others, Israelis and Palestinians, who think the same. “In the wars there are no victors, only victims of this endless bleeding,” he said. It also intervened to Hajajra, director of ‘Women of the Sun’, another pacifist organization of Palestinian women. To Hajajra said that, despite the stop the fire, the situation in its region has aggravated and the displacements of people continue to occur every day.

Voice and vote in determining positions

The third part of the day focused on the role of women in peace processes and, in that sense, Petras Austrevicius, Member of the Safety and Defense Subcommittee of the European Parliament (headquarters), claimed the urgency of “fighting for a participation of women in the reconstruction of peace and reconciliation”, views the “scientific evidence” that point to greater success when they are involved in those processes. “Despite the tests, women’s participation is still very low in formal peace processes. In 2022, they were only 16% of the negotiators in active peace processes directed or co -directed by the United Nations, “he said.

Also in that line, Jonna NaunenMain advisor on gender equality and women, peace and security of the European Foreign Action Service (EASS), denounced that today women do not occupy positions of power. “If we see the highest judicial institutions in the world, Only six women have been judges in the International Criminal Court. In 2024 only 27 states had a president. And in the UN General Assembly, only 6% were women, “he said, before demanding that women” also like actors “are said, to” not repeat stereotypes that women are always and only victims. ”

The journalist Natalia Sancha, expert in the Middle East and author of the book concluded the seminar Bullets for all. Sancha, who has extensive experience in covering conflicts in the Arab world, asked Do not fall into the stigma of the victim’s woman, “crying next to a store”, In the midst of a war, but from a more inclusive narrative that takes into account other peculiarities, such as the fact that many end up adopting the economic role of their homes and, therefore, extending their independence; or even abandoning the neighborhood of a lifetime to look for a better life in another country thousands of kilometers away. “Women, daughters and sisters are the most successful in hostage negotiations, because men never returned, since they ended up in prison,” he explained.