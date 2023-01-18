The plenary session of the European Parliament has elected this Wednesday Marc Angel to occupy one of the vice-presidencies of this institution. The Luxembourg socialist will replace Eva Kaili, who was dismissed after her arrest for her alleged involvement in the ‘Qatargate’ bribery scheme. Angel was competing for the position with the candidate of the Greens Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, who has obtained 98 supports; and with the Italian Annalisa Tardino, from Identity and Democracy, with 185 votes.

Finally, Angel prevailed in the second round of voting over his two rivals, with 307 support (he needed a simple majority of 296 votes). The post will thus remain in the hands of the European Socialist Group (S&D). The distribution of the leadership of the European Parliament, made up of fourteen vice presidents, took place in the negotiations at the end of 2021 between the political groups. However, the position was not automatically in his hands, but the socialist candidate needed to achieve the necessary support.

The Luxembourger is currently vice-president of the Labor and Social Affairs committee and a member of the Petitions committee and of the joint European Parliamentary delegation between the European Union and Chile. With a degree in Tourism and Economics, Angel won his seat in the European Parliament in 2019. Before moving to Brussels, he was a member of the Luxembourg parliament and was treasurer of the NATO Assembly. In addition, among his other activities, the foundation of the NGO ‘Stop AIDS Now’ stands out, for the prevention of AIDS in Luxembourg.