The European Parliament released on Thursday a series of recommendations to recover tourism in the region, including common criteria for safe and clean travel, a unique vaccination certificate or a hygienic seal for companies.

The text, which was approved with 577 votes in favor, 31 against and 80 abstentions, emphasizes that the pandemic has paralyzed the tourism sector and has endangered six of the twenty-seven million jobs in the sector.

The European Parliament notes that the pandemic has caused a change in the nature of the demands of travelers in favor of “safe, clean and more sustainable tourism” and therefore calls on Member States to apply common health criteria to ensure safe travel without delay.

Thus, these trips should include a protocol for pre-departure tests and leave quarantine as an instrument of last resort.

According to MEPs, a common vaccination certificate should facilitate travel and serve as an alternative to PCR tests and quarantine. They emphasize that this system must respect privacy and data protection rules and warn that before implementing it, evidence is necessary as to whether vaccinated people can transmit the virus.

Parliament also urges the Commission to introduce an EU hygiene certification seal, ensuring compliance with minimum standards for the prevention and control of covid-19 and helping to restore consumer confidence. in the tourism sector and thus contribute to its revitalization.