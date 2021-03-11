The European Parliament adopted on Thursday its negotiating position on the new fisheries control system, which will reform the regulations that have governed fishing activity in the EU since 2010. With 401 votes in favor, 247 against and 47 abstentions, MEPs They supported the use of new technologies to improve enforcement, increase security and transparency. They also insist that consumers must know when, where and how the products they buy were caught.

The mandatory installation of video surveillance cameras to monitor the obligation to land catches should be limited to a ‘minimum percentage’ of ‘vessels over 12 meters identified as’ serious risk of non-compliance ”. Video surveillance should also be imposed as a sanction in the event of committing two or more serious offenses. Fishermen willing to install cameras voluntarily should receive incentives – such as an increase in quotas – or have their negative points removed for infringement.

MEPs support the harmonization of sanctions and call for the creation of a European register of offenses to centralize information from all Member States. They also ask for an appropriate system of penalties for amateur fishermen who violate the regulations.

Less waste, more security and transparency



In line with the EU’s ‘farm to fork’ strategy, Parliament demands that the origin of fishery and aquaculture products can be traced along the entire chain, including processed products and imports. They want to guarantee the availability of information on the species, as well as the location, date and time of capture and the type of gear used.

In order to reduce marine debris, MEPs also agree to oblige ships to notify national authorities of the loss of gear and to carry the necessary equipment to retrieve it on board. In addition, they want all ships to be equipped with a geolocation system that allows them to be identified and located automatically to increase maritime safety.

The Chamber also proposes to increase the accepted margin of error between the fishermen’s estimate after the catch and the actual weight for some species (the so-called margin of tolerance).