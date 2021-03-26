Pollution remains one of Europe’s problems. Pollution causes more than 400,000 premature deaths a year in the Old Continent and for this reason Parliament calls for a stricter application of European air quality legislation and to set new restrictions on substances that are now not regulated but that affect health.

The plenary session has approved with 425 votes in favor, 109 against and 153 abstentions a report in which it assesses how the directives on air quality are applied. In it, MEPs recall that air pollution continues to be the main environmental risk to health both in the EU and globally.

Community measures have managed to reduce emissions and the concentration of most atmospheric pollutants, in addition to establishing common and effective standards on the presence of pollutants. But the effect has been less in reducing pollution and in mitigating its consequences on health, quality of life and the environment.

The European Parliament also stresses that many Member States still do not respect current air quality standards despite the opening of infringement procedures by the Commission and court orders demanding their compliance. In addition, it urges the countries and the Commission to ensure compliance.

Contaminants must be covered



MEPs have welcomed the commitment of the European Green Deal to review air quality standards and have called for extending them to all pollutants with a proven impact on health and the environment, such as ultrafine particles, black carbon, mercury and ammonia.

They have also asked the Commission to establish a “watch list” with substances or compounds that are of concern to the public or the scientific community for health reasons, such as microplastics.

Finally, they have highlighted the need to ensure that air quality is measured in suitable places to ensure a correct estimate of air pollution and call for an effort to improve information and awareness on air pollution.