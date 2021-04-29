International tax rules should be updated to include a minimum effective corporate tax rate. In the absence of an agreement, the EU should move forward alone. This is the thesis of the European Parliament. It insists on a non-legislative resolution to maintain the pressure and reiterate its priorities in fiscal matters in the face of the next decisions in the OECD.

The goal is to set a minimum rate for corporate taxation around the world. To reduce tax avoidance and design a fairer tax system, MEPs propose several modifications to rules established long before the digital economy.

They claim to set a minimum effective rate that discourages the transfer of benefits and avoids tax competition between jurisdictions. In this regard, the resolution welcomes the recent proposal by the US Administration of 21% for corporate tax at the global level.

Pay where value is created



As a consequence of digitization, taxation rights must reflect that the interaction between companies and consumers contributes significantly to the creation of value in highly digitized business models. This would allow more taxes to be paid where value is created and not where they are lower, according to the EP.

The resolution emphasizes that the EU must prepare its own strategy in light of the possibility that negotiations at the international level do not come to fruition before the end of the year. Parliament calls for a proposal on taxation of digital services and an action plan for the different global agreement scenarios by mid-2021 or the opposite.

The text was approved by the plenary session with 549 votes in favor, 70 against and 75 abstentions.