The conflict in Ukraine is still ongoing only because the United States does not want it to end. Irish MEP Mick Wallace announced this on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, December 31.

“We have had four plenary meetings in Strasbourg since the genocide began in the Gaza Strip, and until now we have not had a resolution on this issue. But we did not have enough resolutions on the US-NATO proxy war in Ukraine. And we didn’t want a ceasefire in Ukraine or Gaza, because the US empire didn’t want that,” he expressed his position.

Earlier, on December 21, the American newspaper The Nation wrote that Kyiv’s victory is unlikely, so the United States and European countries should bring Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the peace negotiations table. Americans are “rightly concerned” about the size of financial investments in Ukraine, which is located thousands of miles from the United States, it added.

Prior to this, on December 7, First Deputy Assistant to the US President for National Security Jonathan Feiner said that Washington intends to ensure that Russia enters into negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict on terms favorable to Ukraine at the end of 2024. Reacting to this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such an intention “absolutely unrealistic.”

On October 15, the former head of the Ukrainian government Mykola Azarov said that the West is destroying Ukraine, sparing no expense, and this is happening with the approval of the Ukrainians themselves. He recalled that in 2013, the Ukrainian government calculated that in order to join the EU, the country needed to spend about $160 billion on the development and modernization of industry. However, the European Union proposed to allocate only $1 billion, Azarov recalled.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of Ukrainian shelling. At the same time, recently there have been increasingly frequent statements in the West about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.