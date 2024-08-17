MEP Wallace: NATO’s destruction of Ukraine with EU support is unjustified

The destruction of Ukraine by the North Atlantic Alliance with the support of the European Union is unjustified. About this stated Irish MEP Mick Wallace on social media H.

According to him, if Ukraine destroyed the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, it is a pity to call these actions justified. “Nor is NATO’s destruction of Ukraine, with the mindless support of the European Union, justified,” Wallace wrote.

Earlier, British politician, leader of the Heritage Party David Kurten stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) sortie into the Kursk region was coordinated with NATO. In his opinion, this operation could not have begun without the alliance’s approval.