The head of the European People’s Party, the leading faction of the European Parliament, Manfred Weber said that the United States and Europe should abandon “metered sanctions” against Russia and move on to more serious measures. On Saturday, April 11, reports OOZ with reference to the Sunday interview of the head of the faction to the media group “Funke”.

According to Manfred Weber, Russia “continues the course of dangerous provocations,” and the West expresses concern over the actions of the military. All this, according to Weber, requires a response from the European and Western sides.

Among the proposals for alternative measures to “dosed sanctions”, which, according to the head of the European faction, may affect the actions of the Russian Federation in the event of an escalation, a large-scale freezing of accounts and disconnection of the country from SWIFT were voiced.

Earlier on April 9, the German ambassador to the United States announced that sanctions against Russia should be introduced in a metered fashion. According to her, this is the only way to preserve the effectiveness of the measures introduced.

On April 5, Pavel Sigal, First Vice President of Opora Rossii, told Izvestia that the domestic analogue of the SWIFT system for transferring information and making payments between banks would be entirely Russian development.

Earlier on the same day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin did not rule out the creation in Russia of an alternative SWIFT payment system on a new technological basis. According to Pankin, the development of alternative and advanced SWIFT systems is not only a reaction to the current geopolitical situation in the world, but is also associated with the need to modernize payment methods.

Now SWIFT is used by 11 thousand large organizations in 200 countries, its headquarters is located in the European Union.