Member of the European Parliament (EP) from Belgium Philippe de Man raised the issue of the demand of the former Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany and the current Ambassador of the country to Brazil Andriy Melnik to allocate one percent of the gross domestic product of the European Union (EU) to Kyiv. The deputy sent a corresponding appeal to the European Commission (EC).

“In a recent interview with the state television channel NTV, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnik demanded that the European Union allocate one percent of the Union’s GDP to Ukraine, which is more than €160 billion,” quotes Lenta.Ru member of the EP.

According to Man, this would deplete the EU's resources and cause significant damage to the union's economy, especially in light of the quasi-stagnation of the EU and eurozone economies.

The MEP appealed to representatives from the EC with a request to clarify their position on the issue of Melnik’s demand and to find out what the commission’s official reaction to it was.

Earlier, on February 3, Melnyk said during an interview with the German television channel NTV that Kyiv needs more help from EU countries. According to him, the European Union should provide assistance equal to one percent of GDP, which will amount to about €160 billion.

In addition, he proposed holding negotiations between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukrainian conflict, the TV channel reports. “Star”.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.