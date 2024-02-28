BRUSSELS. The European Parliament closes the doors to Amazon. In the true sense of the expression. Representatives of the well-known platform will no longer be able to access the building, due to the decision of the police commissioners to withdraw the passes from lobbyists duly accredited and registered in the specific European register of interest groups. The reason for the decision is the repeated refusal to appear at the hearing and explain how the employees work, especially those in the warehouses. For weeks we had been looking for an interlocutor to address the topic, to no avail. The action of the trade unions, and in particular that of Uni Europa, which represents many of Amazon's employees in the EU, has led European parliamentarians to request the intervention of the competent offices.

The Quaestors have started the process, and it will now be up to the General Secretariat of the European Parliament to establish how long Amazon lobbyists will be banned. Oliver Roethig, regional secretary of UNI Europa, meanwhile rejoices. “For Amazon workers and their unions across Europe, this is an important victory in the fight for good working conditions at Amazon.” Esther Lynch, general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), urges us to adopt a hard and intransigent line. «We ask that this decision apply to all Amazon lobbyists, including its consultants», so as to prevent external personnel who are still connected to the platform from having ordinary and always possible institutional meetings and relationships with representatives of the business world, provided under certain conditions.

Brussels is, after Washington DC, the second largest lobbying center in the world. This is due to the decision-making process that affects every area and every Member State. Lobbying is not a bad thing. On the contrary, it is a fundamental part of the process of defining EU directives and regulations. Before making a legislative proposal, the Commission usually initiates a consultation with the so-called “stakeholders”, i.e. the parties affected by the provision under study. These are businesses, but also NGOs, the world of associations and civil society, social partners. A comparison activity useful for avoiding penalizing or ineffective measures. For this dialogue to take place, however, each stakeholder must register on a specific European register, providing useful information and signing a code of ethics. The Transparency Register is jointly managed by the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission. The Secretaries General of the three institutions govern the implementation of the agreement through a Board of Directors and a joint secretariat composed of officials from each of the three institutions, who are responsible for the day-to-day functioning of the register.

By refusing to participate in this open and transparent discussion, Amazon would have violated this code of ethics. Hence the decision to withdraw the permanent badges and trigger the ban on the company and its representatives. It is not the first time that there has been a case of a company that has been banned from entering the European Parliament: the same EU institution had already adopted a similar decision in 2017 against Monsanto, again for the same reason. Representatives of Monsanto refused to appear before the European Parliament after accusations and complaints appeared in the media that they had drafted and edited technical-scientific documents on glyphosate, with the intention of influencing the European debate on authorization or ban of the herbicide used in agriculture.