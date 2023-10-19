Thursday, October 19, 2023, 12:24



| Updated 12:31 p.m.

The European Parliament announced this Thursday the awarding of the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Conscience to the struggle of Iranian women and the figure of Mahsa Amini.

The award, which is awarded every year by the European Parliament to recognize the defense of Human Rights, highlights the figure of the young Kurdish woman who died more than a year ago at the hands of the ‘Moral Police’ after being arrested for supposedly wearing the wrong clothing. the veil. This candidacy started as a great favorite after being supported by ‘popular’, social democrats and liberals.

“May our award serve as a tribute to the brave women and men who, despite growing pressure, lead the fight for change,” said the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. “The European Parliament hears them and is at their side,” she stressed.