Members of the European Parliament called the closure of the permanent mission of Russia to the European Union unlikely

Members of the European Parliament (EP) doubted that the Russian Permanent Mission to the European Union (EU) would be closed. In their opinion, Brussels is unlikely to want a worsening of diplomatic relations with Moscow. Opinions of parliamentarians lead “News”.

MEP from Germany Gunnar Beck believes that such a drastic step is unlikely at this stage. “But the EU can act like many Western governments have for a long time: interfere with the work of Russia’s foreign missions,” he said.

According to Ivaan Vilibor Sincic, a member of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Russia (D-RU), representative from Croatia, Brussels always needs a channel of communication with Moscow, despite difficult and tense relations.

Thierry Mariani, MP from France, agrees with him. He stressed that both the EU institutions and Russia itself are interested in maintaining the possibility for a bilateral dialogue.

“We are interested in peace, and in the future – in finding a way to renew relations. This is our geographical and historical destiny,” he concluded.