Plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. FREDERICK FLORIN (AFP)

The European Parliament has demanded this Thursday that Spain investigate “in depth” all cases of espionage with the software Pegasus and other similar software, especially the 47 cases where it remains unclear whether there was a warrant for the wiretaps. In addition, it urges Madrid to undertake the promised reforms, especially that of the National Intelligence Center (CNI).

The recommendations to Spain and the other countries in which espionage scandals have arisen with the software Pegasus —Greece, Hungary, Poland and Cyprus— have been approved in the Strasbourg plenary session by a large majority: 411 votes in favour, 97 against and 37 abstentions. A result that for those primarily responsible for the report and the recommendations now validated by the 705 MEPs shows that Europe is not willing to tolerate this type of illegal espionage and that countries must be held accountable in cases of this type.

The rapporteur for the report, the Dutch Sophie In t’Veld, from the liberal group Renew, described the vote as “a very strong wake-up call from MEPs”, who are not willing to lower their guard. After stressing during a press conference held the day before that none of the countries mentioned has ever carried out a “deep investigation that sheds all the necessary light” on the scandal, she has promised that the European Parliament will continue to press for them to assume responsibilities.

“In a democracy, accountability is key. Espionage is a tool of authoritarians that undermines democracies, and it is being used against the custodians of our democracy, here in Europe”, he declared after the vote this Thursday. “I trust that the Commission and the Council will inform us before the summer of how they plan to follow up on each of our recommendations. We will take care to verify that they apply; this is only the beginning of the work”, he has promised.

In the case of Spain, the European Parliament urges the authorities to carry out a “complete, fair and effective” investigation of the alleged espionage with Pegasus that has affected 65 Catalan politicians -18 of them with judicial authorization-, as well as the President of the Government , Pedro Sánchez, and several of his ministers.

The recommendations stress the need to clarify, above all, the 47 cases of the so-called Catalangate “in which it is not clear if they were targets of the CNI by court order.” Pegasus is a program that, according to its creator, the Israeli company NSO, can only be bought by government institutions, such as armies, intelligence services and state security forces to investigate organized crime and terrorism. As in the case of spying on Sánchez and his ministers, the European Parliament wants the results of said investigation to be made public in the “broadest possible” way.

In addition, in the 18 cases of Catalan pro-independence personalities who were followed up by court order, Spain must give these people access to said order issued by the Supreme Court, requests the European Parliament. In general, all those affected by espionage must have “access to a meaningful legal remedy” and that the legal processes that they have open are finished “without delay and in an impartial and thorough manner.” Finally, it is urged that the reform of the CNI announced more than a year ago begin and that Europol be invited to national investigations to contribute with its experience.

Just before the final vote began, MEPs rejected the amendments from the two most right-wing groups in the European Parliament, the European Conservative and Reformist Group (ECR, where Vox is located) and the Identity and Democracy (ID) ultras. , to refer to the espionage of the Catalan independentists as “part of the investigation of the 2017 coup,” reports Efe.

For the MEP of Ciudadanos Jordi Cañas, who in the long year that the parliamentary investigation committee has worked on Pegasus has denounced the use by the Catalan separatists of this in “favor of the independence theses”, he has declared himself satisfied in a “99%” with the approved resolutions, which he considers to be “an absolute failure for separatism and a victory for those of us who defend that spyware cannot really be used to spy on innocent people, but rather to spy on suspected criminals, such as it was the case of Spain”.

“We have managed to get the separatism propaganda out of the text, pretty much down to factual descriptions and recommend measures so that we can really ensure that no EU state uses software to illegally spy on any citizen under any circumstances,” he told reporters in Strasbourg.

Even so, also the MEP Diana Riba (ERC), who according to cybersecurity experts from the University of Toronto Citizen Lab is also on the list of those infected by Pegasus, has said she was “reasonably satisfied” by some recommendations that, in her opinion, trial, put Spain “at the same level as Poland and Hungary”.