The plenary session of the European Parliament has approved this Wednesday a declaration that designates Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The decision of the European Parliament, which has been followed by great applause from the MEPs, comes after Moscow has focused its attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure – schools, hospitals… -. The resolution has been adopted with 494 votes in favour, 58 against and 44 abstentions.

The declaration contains a great political and symbolic charge, but for practical purposes it will not be accompanied by any additional sanctions against Russia, since it lacks a legal framework for it. It supposes, of course, a new European condemnation of the Russian invasion, which with its indiscriminate attacks against the civilian population “has violated international law.”