The European Parliament approved this Wednesday by a large majority its final position on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Law, thus opening the door for discussions to begin immediately with the EU States and the Commission, the so-called trilogues. The objective is to complete the negotiations during the Spanish presidency of the EU, which has already declared this regulation one of its priorities. All of this so that, by 2026 at the latest, but perhaps even sooner, Europe will become the first region in the world to have standards in force regulating a rapidly evolving technology that promises as much as it scares because of its infinite possibilities of changing the world. society.

The Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, immediately held a comfortable vote -499 votes in favour, 28 against and 93 abstentions- which makes the European Parliament, he recalled, “the first parliament in the world to vote on a comprehensive regulation of AI”.

The final position of the MEPs is stricter than the one already approved by the States in December (and which will now have to be negotiated to obtain a single final text): in addition to the so-called social credit systems, already vetoed in the original proposal for the Commission, the European Parliament also wants to prohibit the “intrusive and discriminatory uses of AI”, especially remote biometric identification systems, categorization based on sensitive characteristics such as gender, race, ethnicity, religion or political orientation). It also provides for vetoing predictive police surveillance to assess the risk of a person or group of people committing a crime or offense (based on the profile, location of said people or their criminal past), as well as emotion recognition systems. for example by the police, border agents or at workplaces and schools.

The European People’s Party (EPP) had presented at the last moment —and thus breaking, according to the negotiators of the law, an agreement not to add anything not discussed— an amendment to recover the exceptions originally provided and allow law enforcement to use Biometric recognition systems, such as facial recognition, in public places in real time for very specific cases, such as the search for a missing child or a terrorist attack. It is a position similar to the one approved by the Council in December. It has finally been rejected in plenary, despite the fact that during the debate on the law, on Tuesday, the popular MEP Jeroen Lenaers had defended it as a sign that, when it comes to AI, “you don’t just have to talk about how it is protects citizens from AI, but also how AI can protect citizens.” The final proposal does continue to allow the “ex post” use of this type of technology for those few cases, as long as there is a court order for it.

Generative AI systems —capable of creating new original audio, text or image content from the observation of other data— such as ChatGPT, were little known when the first legislative steps were taken, but now they are on everyone’s minds , including its creators, many of whom are strong advocates of a clear demarcation of its use. MEPs have added extra layers of security and transparency to the developers of these foundational models in this regulation that is based not on regulating specific technologies, but how it is used: the law creates categories ranging from “unacceptable” risk (prohibited by the legislation) to other minors that are accepted, although subject to rigorous controls so that they do not affect the freedoms and rights of citizens, especially the second highest category, that of “high risk”, which is where generative AI would enter.

The providers of these foundational models must, according to the proposal of the MEPs, guarantee a “robust protection” of the fundamental rights of citizens, for which they must “evaluate and mitigate risks, comply with the European design, information and environmental requirements” and be “registered” in the EU database. In addition, generative models such as ChatGPT will have to meet additional “transparency” requirements: thus, they will have to make it clear that the content was generated by an AI system, for which a watermark will be required to distinguish them. In addition, they must design their models in such a way that they prevent them from creating illegal content and, in the interest of copyright protection, they must publish the data used for the training of these systems, in such a way that if an author believes that Your rights have been violated through the use of your material by algorithms, you can resort to existing legal channels in the EU to claim or demand compensation.

During the debate on Tuesday, the vice-president of the European Commission for the Digital and Competition Area, Margrethe Vestager, had highlighted the importance of having a regulatory framework for AI because, she said in plenary session of the European Parliament, it allows “creating trust and legal certainty. And so, she added, “great things can be done with AI if you can trust it.”

The Danish company, which at the end of May launched together with the United States a proposal to create a voluntary “code of conduct” for the generative AI industry within the framework of the G7 that serves as a “bridge” until European law and others in other parts of the world are up and running, he says now is “the right time” to legislate this technology the way the EU approaches it. “The world has matured so that this use-based and risk-based approach makes the most sense going forward,” she said. For his part, Commissioner Breton considered that Europe is the continent “most capable of carrying out this regulation in a balanced, transparent and proportionate manner”.

“We have the possibility of progressively establishing a world standard”, added the Frenchman, who this Wednesday has advanced his intention to celebrate the first trialogue tonight in Strasbourg because “there is no time to lose. I am counting on the next Spanish presidency of the EU to work on this great issue to achieve a final text at the end of the year ”, he has advanced. Benifei even declares himself “sure” that this deadline will be possible even if there is a change of government in Spain on July 23, since, the Italian Social Democrat maintains, the Spanish presidency has been “very committed” to this dossier .

Community sources recognize, however, that it will not be easy to reconcile the vision that is more focused on the national security of the States with that of protecting the fundamental rights of citizens in high-risk areas. But they also declare themselves optimistic in view of the context in which the negotiations will take place: a growing concern about the risks that generative AI may entail, expressed even by its developers, many of whom have explicitly called for regulation, and messages from other areas. and countries of the world also willing to establish safeguards for a technology whose possibilities are even difficult to imagine. The basic idea, they point out, is that neither Europe nor anyone else can afford not to regulate such an important issue. Benifei, in fact, considers that there is “sufficient appetite” to even advance the times and that the Artificial Intelligence Law enters into force, totally or partially, earlier than expected by the Commission, which expects its full implementation in 2026

