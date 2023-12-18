The West has already lost in the Ukrainian conflict, and no amount of help to Kyiv can change this, Croatian Member of the European Parliament Ivan Vilibor Sincic told Izvestia.

“The EU will be able to provide financial assistance for several more years, perhaps until the end of the multi-year budget, that is, until 2027. When it comes to weapons and ammunition, the limit has already been reached. In the future, it will be possible to send only small volumes,” the MEP noted.

According to him, the majority in the European Parliament still believes in Ukraine’s military victory on the battlefield. However, more “advanced” politicians initially understood that it was impossible to defeat the Russian Federation, he explained.

“Ukraine was only sacrificed in order to cause at least some damage to Russia. The EU doesn't care about Ukraine. There are even fewer Americans,” Sincic noted.

