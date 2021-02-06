The The pandemic has further exacerbated the gap between urban and rural areas in the European Union. Despite the fact that teleworking has allowed many to settle in their home towns and thus take advantage of lower prices, the lack of opportunities in the poorest regions of Europe are even greater than in the big cities, with better internet connections, more dynamic labor markets and more developed transport networks.

This week, the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development of the European Parliament has discussed with its counterparts from the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) -the assembly of local and regional representatives of the EU- as part of the meetings to revitalize rural areas for European recovery. To this end, the Commission is asked to integrate the rural issue into all key EU policies, not just as part of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

MEPs and local leaders agreed that future EU rural development policy should be more ambitious and contain a concrete policy framework that will be monitored and evaluated.

“We believe that the Commission can do more on this matter and we want to make clear the importance of the role of the regions in rural areas», Stated at the meeting Paolo de Castro, MEP of the Italian Socialist delegation. Those present urged the European Commission to set specific targets and indicators in order to provide tangible targets.

«Everybody knows that the initial proposal to reform the CAP diminishes the role of the regions by transferring the management of rural development plans to central governments. During the October plenary session, the European Parliament voted its position highlighting the fundamental role of the regions, “he added.

Ecological transition in rural areas



The lack of jobs and scarcity of public resources,s speakers also denounced the lack of infrastructure and broadband networks. “Ecological and digital transitions have been neglected in rural areas. What we need is a comprehensive policy, ‘asked Henrike Muller, CoR, Bremen city parliament. The regional secretary for the EU and External Relations of the Generalitat Valenciana, Joan Calabuig, spoke in this line. In his opinion, «the regions must be included in the Green Pact, because without them the ‘Green Deal’ will not be possible or fair. But not everything is the CAP, but we have to diversify the economy, reinforcing the different European policies.

«Despite the additional, hard-earned € 7.5 billion from the Recovery Plan for rural development, the overall budget will be reduced by almost 8% compared to the 2014-2020 programming period. Therefore, it will be necessary to do more with less. We have to maximize the efficiency of these limited budgetary resources by closely involving the regions, ”said Ulrika Landergren (Renew Europe), a member of the Kungsbacka municipal council and chair of the CoR’s Natural Resources Commission (NAT), of Sweden.

The Regional and Local Barometer, prepared by the European Committee of the Regions in October 2020, highlighted that el 33% of EU citizens want more influence from the regions in EU agriculture and rural development policy. The growing gap between the rural world and the cities also represents a clear threat to the cohesion of the EU.

«It is no longer possible to earn a living from farming, whether it is in Eastern Europe or in the South. Rents are higher in cities. Although this has led people to move to rural areas, if the state does not help it is very difficult to protect and improve employment, “said Czech MEP Ivan David, from the Identity and Democracy group.

Nevertheless these differences are not uniform across the Union. While in countries such as Malta and Romania, people in rural areas are at least twice as likely to fall below the poverty line, in Austria, Denmark and the Netherlands, just the opposite occurs, according to Eurostat data.

Let Europeans settle in the countryside, underlines the Italian MEP Herbert Dorfmann (European People’s Party, EPP), it depends on what people see attractive moving there. “By this I do not mean that Europe has to be homogenized. In Europe there are rural areas in a catastrophic situation. That nationalism does not prevail over regionalism. We cannot forget the regions for the Recovery Plan», He concludes.