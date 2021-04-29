European Union members adopted a resolution regulating measures against Russia in the event of a conflict with Ukraine. It is reported by Interfax…

For the adoption of the document “On Russia, the case of Alexei Navalny, the build-up of its military power on the border with Ukraine and the Russian attack on the Czech Republic”, 548 out of 686 members of parliament voted, 25 voted against, the rest abstained.

According to the resolution, in the event of the outbreak of hostilities, the European Union undertakes to stop the import of oil and gas from the Russian Federation, disconnect Russia from the SWIFT payment system, freeze the European assets of representatives of the Russian authorities and oligarchs and prohibit them from entering the territory of the EU countries. Also, Russian officials involved in war crimes in Ukraine will have to appear before an international court.

In addition, in the resolution, the EU called on the Kremlin to withdraw its troops from the territory of the DPR, implement the Minsk agreements and constructively participate in the “Normandy format” dialogue.

Earlier, calls to disconnect the country from the payment system were made by the largest faction in the European Parliament – the European People’s Party (EPP). However, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, later admitted that the EU could not do this, as well as obstruct the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.