The European Parliament decided on Thursday to accelerate the parliamentary processing of the new digital green certificate to facilitate travel during the pandemic, with a view to have it in effect before summer. The plenary session supported, with 468 votes in favor, 203 against and 16 abstentions, to use the emergency procedure that allows the Commission’s legislative proposals to be processed faster, guaranteeing respect for the democratic prerogatives of the Chamber.

During the debate in plenary on Wednesday, the vast majority of MEPs supported the creation of this instrument, whose objective is to facilitate freedom of movement within the EU during the covid-19 pandemic. According to the proposal, the document, which may be digital or in physical format, will include information on whether the traveler has been vaccinated, if you have a negative test or if you have passed the disease. Many speakers warned of the importance of protecting medical and personal data and stressed that unvaccinated persons cannot be discriminated against.

The plenary session will adopt its mandate for negotiations with the ministers of the 27 (Council of the EU), which may include amendments to the Commission’s proposal, in the next plenary session (April 26-29). The Civil Liberties Commission, responsible for the dossier, may then request that it be returned to it to initiate inter-institutional talks. The result of the negotiation between the co-legislators should be confirmed by both Parliament and Council.

After the vote, the president of the Liberties commission, Juan Fernando López Aguilar (S&D, Spain), highlighted the need for a digital green certificate to “regain confidence in the Schengen area while the fight against covid-19 continues.” “The certificate may not be a requirement for freedom of movement, since this is a fundamental right in the EU, and cannot lead to discrimination against people who do not have it. Only essential personal data should be collected, the protection of which should also be guaranteed, “he said.

On March 17, the Commission presented a proposal for a Regulation for the creation of a digital green certificate for facilitate free movement during the pandemic, accompanied by another on third-country nationals who reside or are legally in Community territory (its urgent processing was also supported by the plenary, with 467 votes in favor, 203 against and 17 abstentions).