The celebrations of the progressive Bernardo Arévalo for his victory at the polls last Sunday in Guatemala have not lasted long. Just two days after his landslide victory, the machinery that seeks to discredit the electoral process and puts the inauguration of elected officials at risk has been reactivated. With 58% of the more than 2.4 million votes cast this August 20, the Seed Movement candidate became the next president of Guatemala.

This Tuesday, in his preliminary report on election daythe observation mission of the European Union (EU MOE) made reference to the attempts to cancel the Seed Movement and the inquiries into the citizens who carried out the voting before the second round.

The mission “considers that the interference in the electoral process threatened the right and opportunity to participate in authentic elections and respect for the will of voters expressed in the June 25 elections,” the published document reads. And they warn of possible similar actions from the prosecutor’s office and the judicial body to criminalize the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) and suspend Semilla’s legal status that “would limit the right of voters to have their elected representatives take office.”

The report recalls that such interference would be contrary “to the international and regional commitments signed by Guatemala.” However, he praised the development of the second round that, he considers, “served as a contrast to a pre-electoral period characterized by continuous attacks on the rule of law, the criminalization of both the TSE and Semilla, and attempts to annul the free will of the voters expressed in the first round”. He also mentions that, a few days before the elections, the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity (FECI), headed by Rafael Curruchiche, announced that the judicial actions would continue after the ballot.

The Public Ministry requests lists of volunteers from the electoral boards

Like the European observation mission, the electoral authorities, business chambers and civil society organizations have celebrated the participation of citizens in the second round, both those who went to vote and the more than 125,000 volunteers who made up the electoral boards and recipients of votes, prosecutors and all those who were part of the electoral process.

AME3141. GUATEMALA CITY, 08/21/2023.- The President-elect of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo (i), together with Vice President Karin Herrera in Guatemala City (Guatemala). Guatemala decided this Sunday to change course with the election of academic Bernardo Arévalo de León as its new president for the period 2024-2028 and a new rejection of the candidacy of former first lady Sandra Torres Casanova, the third in a row.

Esteban Biba (EFE)

But this Tuesday, the Public Ministry has asked the electoral court for the lists with the names of the citizens who made up the boards, reviewers, data entry officers and their coordinators, as well as the addresses to which they can send summonses. The prosecutor’s office has also requested the withdrawal of the immunity of the electoral official who refused to cancel the Arévalo party, although for facts that are not related to the Seed Movement.

At the moment, the actions of the Public Ministry do not interfere with the internal work of the Seed Movement that moves from the work team that won the elections to the one that will assume the Government, explains the re-elected deputy Samuel Pérez. “It is evident that Curruchiche will continue in his attempt to boycott the electoral process, but I believe that he will be completely isolated and our legal team has been ready since the first round,” when the criminal harassment began, considers the deputy. “We have never been stopped by legal action,” he added.

Understand the popular message

The latest actions of the MP, led by Consuelo Porras and carried out by the Curruchiche prosecutor’s office —both designated by the United States as anti-democratic and corrupt actors— do not affect party members but do affect the electoral process. Before the second round, several analysts were already warning of the intention to annul the elections. But now they are emphasizing that the marked difference of 800,000 votes that Arévalo took over his contender, former first lady Sandra Torres, has changed the correlation of forces.

“The result of the second round was categorical and clear” and the citizens celebrate what they consider to be “the beginning of a new political era in the country,” analyst Marco Canteo told EL PAÍS. “Although the actions of the Public Ministry are not surprising, it is surprising that they have not understood the message of the electoral ballot boxes,” he points out.

The officialization of the results of the first round was delayed due to denunciations of alleged vices that forced a repeat vote count without significant variations in the results. Later, the path to the second round was marked by the investigations of the prosecutor’s office in charge of Curruchiche regarding the alleged falsification of signatures to form the Seed Movement. And Torres, the candidate who lost to Arévalo, appropriated the prosecutor’s speech. For the moment, she has not spoken after knowing the results on Sunday. Meanwhile, her party, the National Unity of Hope (UNE), assures that they will not accept the results until the doubts about the elections are “clarified”.

The recent actions of the prosecutor’s office show that “the penal system will continue to intervene in a process that should be eminently electoral and, on the other hand, a citizenry that could be activated at any time in the squares and in the headquarters of judicial institutions,” says the analyst. edging.

Precisely, “the energetic declarations and mobilization” of various sectors of the population and the international community “showed a notable alignment of forces, guaranteed respect for the electoral calendar and results,” according to the EU electoral mission. This is the scenario that inspires deputy Samuel Pérez peace of mind and allows him to say that Curruchiche has been left alone in his efforts.

A bill from the past

Regarding the electoral official under investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office against Electoral Crimes has requested that Ramiro Muñoz’s immunity be withdrawn, the director of the General Registry of Citizens of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal who in July refused to comply with the order to cancel the legal status of the Seed Movement.

However, the new investigation has nothing to do with that case. The prosecution’s accusation against Muñoz is now for the possible commission of the crimes of abuse of authority for electoral purposes and breach of duties in relation to alleged irregularities in the registration of Prosperidad Ciudadana, the party that nominated the farmer Carlos Pineda for the Presidency , but that he was excluded from the contest. This new investigation accuses Muñoz of overlooking irregularities at the end of 2022 that came to light during the Pineda campaign.

Muñoz faced an extreme situation a month after the ballot, when Judge Fredy Orellana, sanctioned by the United States as a corrupt and undemocratic actor, ordered him to cancel the legal status of the Seed Movement. The registrar refused to proceed with the order, under the Electoral and Political Parties Law, which prohibits the cancellation of parties during an electoral process and accused that the only one who can cancel parties is the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and not a criminal judge. .

