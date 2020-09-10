In 50 years, 68% of the world’s wild animals have disappeared, in line with the WWF Dwelling Planet report. In France, three species at the moment are threatened with extinction, together with the European mink.

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, deserted industrial waste… Do you reside close to a polluted web site?

Click on right here to alert us!

A brand new alarm sign on the state of biodiversity: between 1970 and 2016, the populations of vertebrates, fish, birds, amphibians and reptiles fell by 68%, in line with the newest Dwelling Planet Report from WWF. Latin America and the Caribbean are probably the most affected sectors, however in France too, three species at the moment are threatened with extinction: the brown bear, a species of bat, and European mink.

This animal appears to be like like a weasel with a white muzzle and spherical eyes. With a curious air, he lives completely close to marshes, rivers, streams. Species protected for the reason that Seventies, it’s at the moment threatened with extinction in France. Solely a handful stay: lower than 250 in line with figures from the French Biodiversity Workplace (OFB), and all in New Aquitaine.

If this small animal is within the strategy of extinction, it’s as a result of its habitat can be disappearing. In Charente-Maritime, Ingrid Marchand reveals us an enormous cornfield planted on a former wetland. She coordinates the European program, known as Life Vison, a conservation program for the League for the Safety of Birds. “To have the ability to put these fields, we needed to drain and dry up the environments, she explains. Mechanically, we have now a big impact on the populations of species that stay in these wetlands. “ The sprawl of cities additionally contributes to the disappearance of wetlands. One other hazard: the automobiles which run over the animal.

For a century, we have now had a lack of 60% of our wetlands.Ingrid Marchandto franceinfo

The mink can be the prey of its cousin, the American mink. They’re imported, are typically discovered within the wild, and pose a direct risk to European mink. “He will get eaten by a meals competitors, by the American mink which is able to use the place, explains Pascal Fournier, director of the Analysis and Examine Group for Environmental Administration. These species, after they cross, will struggle. Little by little, the European mink has a barely much less vital place within the territory. “ In ten years, the European mink has misplaced half of its territory. It has been categorised as critically endangered in France for 3 years.

In an try to avoid wasting the species, this system Life Mink is principally funded by Europe, and coordinated by the League for the Safety of Birds (LPO). “We’re already in the one sectors the place there’s mink left in France”, says Romain Beaubert, researcher. “There are actually two dynamic inhabitants facilities, with replica, that are at the moment identified in France: one is in Charente, the opposite in Charente-Maritime. Clearly, we’re obliged to intervene on these websites. there that are additionally comparatively nicely preserved when it comes to habitat high quality. However the dismemberment of this species is basically extraordinarily sophisticated “.

Ultimately, the league recognized 17 minks. Two nurseries have been set as much as try a reintroduction, but it surely stays delicate: there have solely been 18 births in two years.

Why was the decline not stopped sooner? The State launched two motion plans beginning within the 2000s. They made progress, however there was an enormous hesitation about ten years in the past. “I’ll sadly be very clear: there’s a failure”, deplores Christian Arthur, director of the French Society for the Examine and Safety of Mammals (SFEPM). “There are different species, I consider the bearded vulture, I consider the bear, the place quite the opposite, there was a collusion of everybody to do one thing”.

In response to him, for the European mink, there was “an operational hole between scientific consultants who debated the origin of the mink, naturalists who thought it was a bit screwed up, the state which thought we have been placing an excessive amount of cash into saving a species who was maybe doomed. If we had had the identical imaginative and prescient at the moment as in 1995, we would have acted stronger than we did. “

Subsequent 12 months, the French Biodiversity Workplace (OFB) is because of launch a brand new plan on a brand new format, maybe the final lifeline for European mink.