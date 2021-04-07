The European Medicines Corporation issues a new recommendation on an anti-corona vaccine

Today, Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency issued a widely awaited recommendation about the “AstraZeneca” vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

The authority said blood clots should be listed as a “very rare” side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine. But she added that the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks.

The agency responsible for regulating drugs in the European Union, based in Amsterdam, said in a statement, “The authority’s safety committee concluded today that unusual blood clots with low platelet counts should be listed as very rare side effects” of the vaccine.

Marco Cavalieri, head of vaccine strategy at the European Medicines Agency, had warned, in an interview with the Italian newspaper “Il Messaggero”, published on Tuesday, that there was a relationship between blood clots in the brain and the “AstraZeneca” vaccine, but he added that this relationship was not specified Meticulously yet.

Cavalieri confirmed to the newspaper, “In my opinion, we can now say that there is a relationship with the vaccine. But we do not know yet what causes this reaction.”