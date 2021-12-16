On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency approved two new anti-Covid-19 treatments, the first with a monoclonal antibody called “GlaxoSmithKline,” and the second, an immunosuppressive drug licensed in the European Union to treat various inflammatory conditions known as “Kineret.” The agency said in a statement. “GlaxoSmithKline (…) is intended for the treatment of “Covid-19” in adults and adolescents who do not need additional oxygen and who are at increased risk of disease,” while the use of “Kinerett” has been expanded to include “treatment of Covid-19 in patients.” Adults (…) who need supplemental oxygen (…) and who are at risk of acute respiratory failure.”