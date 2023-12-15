The Committee for Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended this Friday that a revolutionary genetic treatment be used against two diseases caused by errors in the patient's DNA. They are sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia, which affects the blood and can lead to death for those affected.

The new method of addressing them is called 'Casgevy', a gene editing therapy with CRISPR/Cas9 technology. And its application would free patients from having to undergo frequent transfusions and from suffering the consequent vaso-occlusive crises, which occur when sickle red blood cells block small blood vessels. Therefore, the quality of life of these people would improve significantly.

Normally, those affected by these two diseases at the age of 12 or older usually undergo a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, but it is not always as fast as necessary due to a lack of suitable donors or because they are not available at that time. In these cases, the new therapy would be the ideal course of action.

Two trials and few side effects



The EMA recommendation is based on two trials carried out in a group of patients aged 12 to 35 years. In the first, 42 patients, including 13 adolescents, with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia who received a single dose were included in the primary efficacy set. Of these 42 patients, 39 were free of further transfusions for at least one year. In the second trial, 29 patients, including six adolescents, suffering from severe sickle cell anemia, were included in the primary efficacy set. Of these 29 patients, 28 were free of episodes of vaso-occlusive crises for at least 12 consecutive months.

What is



A cell-based gene therapy drug that uses CRISPR/Cas9 technology to edit the patient's own blood stem cells. It is a unique and personalized treatment.

Effectiveness



To evaluate it, Vertex will have to present final results in August 2026. Patients treated in the trials will be followed for 15 years.

Side effects



Low levels of white blood cells and platelets, liver disease, nausea, vomiting, headache, and mouth sores.

The safety of 'Casgevy' was evaluated in these trials with 97 people. And its main side effects were low levels of white blood cells and platelets, liver disease, nausea, vomiting, headache and mouth sores. All of them, according to the EMA, are due to the medications necessary for the blood cells modified in the laboratory to engraft and replace the unmodified ones.

The EC must authorize its marketing



The pharmaceutical company in charge of the trials, Vertex Pharmaceutical, has been very satisfied with the institution's recommendation. Its executive vice president, Nia Tatsis, stated that “this positive opinion is another important medical milestone” that can improve the quality of patients with these two diseases.

Of course, the EMA's recommendation is not the definitive endorsement for its use in those affected, but rather an intermediate step. Now it has to be the European Commission (EC) that decides whether to authorize marketing in the EU. With it in hand, decisions on price and reimbursement will be made by each member state, taking into account the role or potential use of this medicine in the context of its national health system.

Now available in the US



Since 2018, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), dependent on the Ministry of Health, has authorized four clinical trials in Spain with cells subjected to these promising genomic editing techniques, three of them with CRISPR/Cas (the used in 'Casgevy') and one with the TALEN (transcription activator-like effector nuclease) system.

In the United States, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of 'Casgevy' earlier this month. In October he took the exam from this body which, after two months of study and deliberation, decided to give him the green light. During this time, a seven-hour session was dedicated to delving into whether the methods used by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics have the potential risk of making unwanted changes to DNA. For the US health regulator, it was a priority to ensure that this was not the case.