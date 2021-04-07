Today, Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency will present its findings regarding a possible relationship between the occurrence of blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine for the Coronavirus, and the agency has begun to investigate the existence of a possible relationship following reports of blood clots occurring in several countries. Some researchers have indicated that young women face a particular risk of developing blood clots, which is a serious condition in which blood clots impede blood flow, after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Several countries in the European Union suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in mid-March, but reused it again after the European Medicines Agency said that the vaccine is still safe for use after a preliminary review of the data.