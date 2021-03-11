Europe already has its fourth vaccine and its first single-dose formula. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorized the distribution of Janssen prophylaxis on Thursday in the European Union, Ad26.COV2-S, as reported by the agency on Thursday, which highlighted the safety of this compound, since it has only shown “generally mild or moderate side effects” that disappeared a couple of days after inoculation . This vaccine joins those developed by the companies Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, which are already being inoculated among the 27.

Spain, within the agreements closed by the European Commission that has purchased 200 million doses, expects to have 21 million injectables of this formula from the Belgian subsidiary of the North American giant Johnson & Johnson. A volume that, according to the agreements, would be expandable to a similar amount in the future. Although in February in parliament, the head of Health, Carolina Darias, announced that the distribution of Janssen doses would begin in April, the truth is that in the Spanish Government there are doubts about the exact timing of the arrival of injectables, since the laboratory warned last week of readjustments in production directed to the EU. In any case, the head of Health was convinced today that in the second quarter, Spain will receive at least 5.5 million doses of the compound from this pharmaceutical company.

At the end of January, Janssen announced that his studies indicate that his formula, based on human adenovirus 26 technology, has “general efficacy” in preventing the disease, in a large trial against multiple variants carried out on three continents. In the tests, in which almost 44,000 volunteers participated, the level of protection against moderate and severe COVID-19 ranged from 72% in the United States to 66% in Latin America and only 57% in South Africa, from where the new highly contagious strain has spread.

The efficacy of this vaccine, therefore, is well below the 95% presented by its two great rivals already authorized in the US and the EU (Pfizer / BionTech and Moderna) but it has the advantage that it is a prophylaxis of a single dose and that its transport and maintenance is very simple. It can be stable for two years at -20 degrees Celsius, and for at least three months in most standard refrigerators, at temperatures between 2.2 and 7.7 degrees Celsius, unlike the other three vaccines that are already being distributed among the 27.

These two factors – the need for a single dose and its easy conservation – together with the fact that this fourth formula can be administered to any group over 18 years of age have made Healthcare trust that the arrival of the Janssen formula serve to give a decisive boost to the vaccination campaign to achieve the promised goal of having 70% of the country’s population vaccinated by the end of summer.

Spain has played an important role in the development of this vaccine, since phase 2 and phase 3 trials have been developed in hospitals of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Santander and Pamplona.