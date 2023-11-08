A few months ago, the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, was having dinner in Lisbon flanked by the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the former President of the Spanish Government Felipe González. They celebrated half a century of the Socialist Party, founded in exile by Mário Soares and a hundred dissidents of the dictatorship. Costa was then a reference for the international left, compared at a rally in Porto by Stefan Löfven, president of the European Socialist Party, with “a beacon of hope” and defined by Pedro Sánchez, president of the Socialist International, as “a bastion.” in the middle of “a neoliberal decade in Europe.” With his resignation as prime minister, the left has lost one of its safest values. He was the only socialist to govern with an absolute majority in Europe, apart from Labor’s Robert Abela in Malta.

The Portuguese are still stunned by Costa’s resignation and the abrupt end of a political era built with a smile and an iron fist for eight years. The only way out for the socialist leader that was being considered in Portugal was related to the performance of some community office. In Brussels – where he was received with suspicion when he came to power in 2015 at the hands of two parties more leftist than his own (the Left Bloc and the Portuguese Communist Party) – he had built an image respected both for his capacity for dialogue in international politics as well as for its efforts to reduce public debt and deficits domestically. His name was in the pools to preside over the European Council. The only exit that was planned for the prime minister was through the front door.

Antonio Costa, yesterday after announcing his resignation as prime minister. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (AFP)

No one in their right mind in Portugal could have anticipated on Tuesday when they woke up to go to work that after lunch they would find themselves thinking about who will succeed Costa in the country’s Government. But the announcement that the Supreme Court was going to investigate him for his role in approving energy projects related to green hydrogen and lithium exploitation led to his departure. “I want to say, looking into the eyes of the Portuguese, that the practice of any illicit act, not even any reprehensible act, does not weigh on my conscience,” he declared when announcing his departure.

Medina, the dolphin appreciated by Costa

The constitutional power leaves in the hands of the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the decision to anticipate elections or continue with the legislature, allowing the appointment of a socialist substitute. Among the current members of the Government is Fernando Medina, Minister of Finance and one of the dolphins most appreciated by Costa, the best placed. Medina has the endorsement of his management in charge of public accounts, which will close this year with a surplus.

Fernando Medina, Portuguese Minister of Finance, during the presentation of the budgets on October 10 in Lisbon. JOSE SENA GOULAO (EFE)

The unexpected political crisis has also coincided with the processing of the General State Budget project, which contemplates a historic fact for 2024: the public debt will be below 100% for the first time (98.9% is expected). , moving Portugal away from the club of the most indebted in Europe. Medina has been a good executor of the policy of you count certain (the correct accounts) that Costa has turned into the backbone of his mandates. If something has remained unchanged in his eight years of administration (and only two with an absolute majority) it has been his obsession with keeping spending under control and preventing the country from suffering a traumatic rescue like the one in 2011 again.

The containment of spending has prevented major reformist or investment expansions until the manna of the European Next Generation funds arrived. Much of this money was linked to energy projects aimed at decarbonizing European economies. Costa embraced the cause, to the extent that his main political legacy will be the green revolution. Portugal has become the fourth country in Europe with the highest renewable energy production, only behind Austria, Sweden and Denmark, according to Eurostat data.

In this race towards emissions neutrality, scheduled in the country for 2045, environmental requirements were simplified so that companies can develop their projects more quickly. And licenses were granted to very controversial proposals, such as the lithium mine in Covas do Barroso, despite it being a site of exceptional environmental, agricultural and community values, recognized by the FAO as World Agricultural Heritage. This is one of the suspicious projects for the Prosecutor’s Office, along with the lithium exploitation in Montalegre and a green hydrogen project in Sines.

For this operation, which began in 2019, two people from the socialist leader’s closest circle, his chief of staff, Vítor Escária, and his friend and businessman Diogo Lacerda Machado, and three other people have been arrested. Furthermore, it has been declared arguido (official suspect) to the Minister of Infrastructure, João Galamba, the most controversial and who has caused the most trouble for Costa’s cabinet. Precisely the scandals that surrounded his management this year caused the rupture in the cordial relationship that Rebelo de Sousa and Costa had always maintained. Against the opinion of the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister insisted on keeping Galamba despite the delirious events experienced in his ministry, which included intimidation, struggles, the theft of a laptop and the intervention of the secret services.

