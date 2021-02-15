The outbreak of the pandemic not only emptied the most emblematic streets of Europe, but also paralyzed everything. Home! Ordered the European governments, who closed the borders of Europe forced by the virus. While tourists stopped throwing coins in the Trevi Fountain, in March 2020 they continued to fly planes through the European skies. They were called ‘ghost flights’, which European airlines had to operate in order not to lose their slots usual hours due to lack of activity during the health crisis.

Last Thursday, the European Parliament (EP) voted that airlines they only have to use 50% (and not the usual 80%) of the take-off and landing frequencies assigned for the 2021 summer season. The approved package also extended the expiration date of certificates, licenses, periodic controls and training required in the transport sector for another 10 months. The Commission may extend the new rules to future seasons, and adjust the minimum threshold of use between 30% and 70%. This will allow you to react quickly in the event of changes in the level of air traffic.

The European regulation (Regulation 1993) includes the clause “use it or lose it” that obliges airlines to operate at least 80% of its frequencies takeoff and landing (or ‘slots’) assigned for the season, if they do not want to lose that historical right in future seasons. The airlines will also be able to return 50% of their remaining ‘slots’ up to three weeks before the scheduled flight. To prevent air traffic from filling up with empty planes, with all the environmental and economic impact it entails, in March 2020 the European Parliament temporarily suspended this rule, whose exemption ends on March 27. It was not the first time: it had already frozen after 9/11, during the Iraq war, the SARS epidemic in 2003 and the last economic crisis in 2009.

“The market has collapsed due to the pandemic. There is nothing. We wanted to adapt the regulation of the ‘slots’ to this situation and thereby avoid further damage at an economic and environmental level. With the previous percentage, the companies risked losing that historical right and we would find ourselves, once the crisis ends, with a very difficult scenario and of great disorder to distribute those bands from scratch, “explains the speaker of the approved text to Europe Today , the French liberal Dominique Riquet. With the relief measures, he adds, Parliament has sought, very carefully, not to further destabilize a sector that is reeling from restrictions to combat the spread. “We cannot forget that the interests of airlines and airports are not aligned. While an airport is interested in the ‘slots’ rotating as many times as possible because activity is favored, for airlines to have a flight without passengers is catastrophic », describes the member of Parliament’s Transport Committee.

The latest forecasts from Eurocontrol, the European agency for the safety of air navigation, suggest that air traffic in February 2021 will be only half of last February. Furthermore, a full recovery of the sector is not expected until 2026. “The airlines are living it as if it were a world war with so many planes on the ground or with a very low occupancy,” says Xavier Fageda, a professor at the University of Barcelona (UB) and an aviation expert. In his opinion, the approved measures relieve pressure on airlines without the need for additional aid.

The aviation sector has applauded the measures approved by the European Parliament, although they do not comply with all the indications proposed by the Worldwide Airport Slot Board (WASB), which includes the International Air Transport Association (IATA), with which this newspaper has contacted . ‘An incredible job has been done amending the original Commission proposal from DecemberI was expecting a much more optimistic recovery and we are not there yet, ”says Lara Maughan, head of slots for IATA. It highlights that in other parts of the world, companies enjoy a complete exemption from use as in the US.

Tourism dependence



This crisis is having a massive impact on the sector, and it is especially noticeable in countries as dependent on tourism as Spain. «The latest statistics say that 50% of the reservations are being made a week before. How can airlines organize themselves like this? If the restrictions are finally lifted as of April and the Spanish Government decides to reopen the country to tourism, companies want to be ready to react, “they explain from IATA. The situation of the fringes is one more problem in the string of dramas facing the sector. “The ‘slots’ are not gold chests awarded to airlinesRather, its added value depends on the investment of many years by the airlines to open routes. Also to connect flights. That an airline loses these ‘slots’ in favor of another with different routes in the end hurts the international connections that a country like Spain may have ”, they argue from IATA.

Although the measures have been well received by the sector, some airlines such as Ryanair argue that these initiatives distort competition in favor of traditional ones. Last week, the Irish low-cost company asked that Air France cedes slots at French airports in exchange for aid state.

Unlike the centralization of vaccines, the distribution of sovereignties between the EU and States has led the wealthiest countries to help their airlines unevenly, under the watchful eye of the Vice President of the Commission and Iron Lady of Competition , Margrethe Vestager, who ensures that the market is not distorted.

The train for short trips



The crisis has altered the way millions of Europeans move around the EU. With borders closed and restrictions imposed to contain the virus, Zoom meetings and trips to town – at best – have replaced express air travel for both business and pleasure between European capitals. Despite the relief measures for airlines, strategic for the European economy, with the European Year of the Railway, The EU seeks to promote one of the cleanest modes of transport to meet the climate neutrality targets for 2050 of the European Green Deal.

Although 25% of the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions come from transport, rail is responsible for only 0.4%, according to data from the European Parliament. “We should be able to move by train between the big European cities. This requires lower prices and better connections. Europe has been built on air connections and we hope that the train will occupy that place in the future ”, sources from the EP’s Commission on the Environment tell Europa Hoy. According to a study by the European Investment Bank, once the restrictions are lifted, seven out of ten people intend to fly less frequently for environmental reasons, opting for the train instead of the plane for short-haul trips. At the moment, the European railway, built on a mosaic of national systems, represents only 8% of passenger transport.