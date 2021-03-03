The European Justice has just endorsed the tax on electricity generation that has been applied in Spain since 2013 and which represents a 7% tribute to companies which indirectly raises the consumer bill. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), the highest interpreter of Union law, has endorsed what is known as the Tax on the value of electricity production (IVPEE), considering that this tax is not contrary to European directives for which several companies had come to Luxembourg to clarify its legality.

With this community guarantee, the tax will remain in force for the tranquility of the State, which it raises an average of 1,500 million euros each year. The Ministry for the Ecological Transition awaited this resolution of the CJEU to be able to advance in the modification of the taxes levied on the electricity bill. In fact, the department directed by Minister Teresa Ribera suspended the collection of this tribute for six months when electricity prices soared after the summer of 2018. This measure was quickly reflected in the bill, as its amount was reduced without the weight of this tribute for which the Treasury then stopped collecting just over 700 million euros.

One of the main points of the sentence communicated this morning is the consideration that the IVPEE is not an indirect tax, one of the arguments of the plaintiffs (the Valencian renewable company Seedlife). “It does not constitute an indirect tax that directly or indirectly levies electricity consumption”, points out the European Justice. For the companies in the sector, this tax was actually an indirect tax on production, something that, had it been legally validated, would be illegal in community regulations.

The large generators (Iberdrola, Endesa, Naturgy, EDP and the rest of the businesses, especially in renewables) face the European ruling as slam the door to end this tax approved by the Government of Mariano Rajoy in full financial crisis to face an electricity deficit that at that time amounted to 30,000 million

Although the Kingdom of Spain has always maintained the idea that this tax does not affect the consumer, it was actually suspended in 2018 as a measure to alleviate the rise in electricity. And it had its effects together with the elimination of green penny, another additional tax figure of the receipt. Estimates then indicated that the average savings would be between six and eight euros per month, depending on hourly consumption.

This same month of January, with the rise in prices caused by the stormy Philomena, some sectors called for the suspension of this tax to face the rise in the cost of electricity. Something to which the Government refused for tax collection reasons. Now, with this endorsement, the Government can continue with its announced energy tax reform.

Sustainability Fund



One of these actions involves the creation of the Sustainability Fund for the Electricity System (FNSSE), which the Government approved at the end of the year for energy trading companies (electricity, gas and hydrocarbons) to assume part of the charges that are now in the fixed part of the electricity bill. Specifically, those that serve to continue paying the cost of the premiums to the oldest renewable facilities, those promoted in the bubble of more than a decade ago.

The measure tries to “avoid increases in the price of electricity,” according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition. Sources from the department headed by Vice President Teresa Ribera calculate that by subtracting this part of the invoice, which the companies will have to pay, its amount it will be reduced by an average of 13% during the five years following the start-up of the Fund. They also point out that if this mechanism were not created, the fixed costs of the receipt (those that represent up to 40% of a monthly receipt) for domestic consumers could increase around 10%, which would mean an average increase of 6.5% in a single year.