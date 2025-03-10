Arceormittal has communicated on Monday the closure of its main high oven in Dunkerque for three months, within the framework of a maintenance program in which the firm has invested 254 million euros. During the jobs in THE HIGH OVEN 4considered the largest in Europe, sintering plants will be expanded, aimed at preparing the raw materials with which steel is subsequently produced. The European rearme and the German Investment Plan in infrastructure threaten to increase the demand for steel, which has led the company to improve its benefits in a context in which the US has imposed steel tariffs.

Specifically, the objective is to increase the capacity of the sintering process, in which the materials merge to form a SINTER which will later become steel. That is, Arceormittal prepares before the increase in demand that is coming before the European rearme and the increase in investment in infrastructure planned by Germany.

Thus, the short oven 4 It will close 75 days from April 15after which it will open again for fifteen days, in which the full production capacity is expected to reach. According to Arceormittal, these works “will allow to maintain the effectiveness of the tools (…) and improve their functionalities, preparing the facilities for their next decarbonization phase.”

In this sense, it should be noted that the company suspended, at the end of 2024, Your investment plans in decarbonization in Europecanceling the expenditure of 1,800 euros for its plants in Dunkerque, including a help from the French state valued at 850 million. However, Arceormittal has affirmed that these maintenance operations in the short bake 4 have no relation to this investment plan in decarbonization.

At the beginning of February, the company had communicated the possibility of democrating some of its European activities towards India. According to Arceormittal, “The European steel industry faces a number of great challenges that threaten the future of Acerera production in its continent “, in reference to Donald Trump’s tariff policy.

On the other hand, the European rearme and plans to increase infrastructure spending by Germany constitute an opportunity for the firm, and the company must be prepared for the increase in demand. This has also been received by investors, since, in the last month, Arceormittal has risen 10.35% in the stock market. In addition, this movement occurs after, at the end of February, the European Industry Ministers met in Paris to discuss measures aimed at ensuring the maintenance of Acerera production in Europe.