Geopolitics has turned a turn in a matter of days. Europe is planning a billionaire rearma and this has changed perspectives on economic growth, fiscal policy and the market. Everything, at an unusual speed. Investors are giving winners European defense companies, but there is one, specifically, which has been greatly benefited, with a Rally 450% in days.

The French satellite firm Eutelsat has started this week on the stock market in 1.2 euros per share and this Thursday moves over six euros. That is, it has multiplied its value by more than five. That high is produced taking into account today’s session, in which he corrects strongly, more than 20%. But his movements on Monday (68.1%), Tuesday (77%) and Wednesday (120%) compensate.

Europe has decided to rearm to reaction to the US positioning. The president, Donald Trump, has opened a confrontation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Vlodimir Zelensky, evidencing that he will look for his interests, instead of joining forces in the West. And if your priority goes to approach Russia, you will not hesitate to do so.

The next reading is that Europe must ensure its own defense, without relying on the decisions that come from the other side of the Atlantic. Hence, the European Commission has raised a rearme plan with which to mobilize 800,000 million euros and Germany plans a fund of 500,000 million for infrastructure and defense, breaking with the fiscal austerity that characterizes it for years.

In this distancing with the US, the French satellite firm is in the perfect place and at the ideal time. Elon Musk is part of the American government and is the satellite supplier in Ukraine, through its Starlink company. But Trump has decided to cut the tap to Zelensky and Europe is looking for a replacement. In fact, the CEO of Eutelsat, Eva Berneke, has said on Bloomberg’s television that EYou are in conversations with Brussels to see if your company can replace the fleet of Musk in Ukrainian territory.

Current plans are to provide the country with 40,000 satellites in two months. There are two types of satellites, which are used for telecommunications and those for military use. Eutelsat already has thousands of satellites in Ukraine, but much less than Starlink and the task of nurturing the country with all the technology it needs will not be easy.

In any case, it is not only about Ukraine. If Europe and Germany formalize the investment plans they project, Eutelsat can be a great beneficiary, as the market is anticipating. Its capitalization It has gone from 570 million euros to 3,000 million in less than a week.

After shooting on the stock market, analysts believe that the climb has gone too far. Some experts begin to update their forecasts after the turn of events in Europe. However, the most optimistic grants you an objective price for the next 12 months of 3.9 euros per share, which would imply that it is much more from where it was at the beginning of the week, but that it has to correct part of its upward streak.