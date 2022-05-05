Real Madrid is close to being able to qualify for what would be its seventeenth Champions League final, a tournament it has won thirteen times. To do this, they will have to beat Manchester City by a difference of two goals or force a penalty shootout.
It is true that in a European final the Whites would seem unbeatable, but despite the large number of continental titles they have, they have also lost some finals. Let’s look at the 8 where they couldn’t lift the winner’s trophy.
Real Madrid marked an era in the decade before the 1960s and this legend could have been even greater had it won the European Cup final in 1962. The title would end up being won by Benfica, but from this defeat the team formed among others by Di Stéfano, Puskas and Gento, he would come out stronger and they would win it again years later.
Real Madrid returned to a final two years later, but fell again this time against Inter Milan led by Helenio Herra, Luis Suárez and Mazzola, who won 3-1 in Vienna.
A few years ago, UEFA organized a tournament between the Cup champions of each European country, which was called the Recopa. In 1971, Real Madrid reached the final, but could not win the title and lost to Chelsea in two games, as the first ended in a draw at 1 and a second was held to tie the tie.
After winning the last European Cup in 1966, Real Madrid did not win another one until 1998, more than three decades later, but they could have broken that streak in 1981, Los Blancos lost the final of the continental competition against a historic Liverpool, who won 1-0.
This team had the misfortune to lose a European final again two years later, this time in the Cup Winners’ Cup final. Real Madrid fell against the Aberdeen of a young Ferguson, who was beginning his career as coach.
The Super Cup, which is held in a single match, considered a final, in 1998 faced Real Madrid, who had won the Champions League, and Chelsea, who had won the UEFA, however, the whites could not win the title.
Two years later, already in the new millennium, the same thing happened to the Whites again, but this time against Galatasaray of some talented Jardel, Haggi and Popescu.
In the previous decade, Real Madrid once again dominated Europe, winning four Champions Leagues and three European Super Cups. However, in 2018, they couldn’t against Atlético de Madrid who won 4-2, and got their revenge from the two finals they had lost against the whites.
