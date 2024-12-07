The European Film Awards crown the Spanish Karla Sofía Gascón and her ‘Emilia Pérez’, which beats Almodóvar’s ‘The Room Next Door’

The European Film Awards (EFAs) are usually an all-or-nothing affair. These are awards that are rarely divided among the favorites, and normally one film sweeps away and becomes the European film of the year. Last year it was Anatomy of a Fall, which took everything it could and left The Zone of Interest with the counter at zero. Two years ago it was Triangle of Sadness, which with four awards left no options for the rest of the films, among which was Alcarràs, by Carla Simón. In addition, both films thus received their definitive push in the race towards the Oscars, where both achieved nominations for film, direction and original screenplay.

Following their own traditions, the EFAs all fell into the same basket. On this occasion the Emilia Perez, which is confirmed as the European film that can follow the path of the previous titles in the face of its more than likely nominations at the Oscars. For Jacques Audiard’s narco-queer musical, which has just premiered in Spain, there were the four awards it was up for tonight: film, direction, script and actress. The latter felt like its own, since it was for the Madrid-based Karla Sofía Gascón, who after winning the female acting award at Cannes achieved this EFA that is once again historic, being the first openly trans actress to achieve it.

“Bingo!” he said when he went on stage. Excited, with her particular sense of humor and very nervous, Karla Sofía Gascón thanked her director, Jacques Audiard. “I have dressed in blue because I deeply believe in the values ​​of the European Union, and in all of us. All together we can do great things in this world, and bring good things to other countries, some of which are very screwed. Finally, I dedicate it to my mother, who is a little sick, but also to all mothers, because their role is undervalued. And to all the families who love their children and who do what parents have to do, love them and help them, because unfortunately in this world in which we live there are many people who hate, and who at home prefer that their children be criminals to faggots. Thank you to all those families who love their children. Thank you,” he said in another speech to frame like the one he gave in Cannes.





To these four awards we must add the one for Best Editing, previously announced. The first to fall was early, the one with Best Direction as soon as the night opened. Maria Bakalova, the actress of Borat 2 and The Apprentice, announced Jacques Audiard, and everything began to smell like an overwhelming triumph. Even Audiard acknowledged in his first speech that he had prepared up to three for the remainder of the night “being optimistic.” He did well to be one, because he needed them.

The destruction of Emilia Perez The main victim was Pedro Almodóvar – who did not attend the ceremony because he was ill – and his film, The next room, which was up for the same four awards as Audiard’s musical and which failed to materialize any. Karla Sofía Gascón beat her potential rival in the subsequent awards, Tilda Swinton, and Almodóvar, who had just won the Golden Lion in Venice, will also wait until next Monday to gauge his options this awards season. The other favorite, The Seed of the Sacred Fig Tree, by the exiled Iranian Mohammad Rasoulof, which counts as a German production – in fact, represents the country at the Oscars – also fell to zero.

The only award for which he was not nominated Emilia Perez, Best Actor, was presented as a duel between two (European) Hollywood stars, Daniel Craig, for queerand Ralph Fiennes, nominated forr Conclave (and the only candidacy of Edward Berger’s film). Here came one of the most emotional surprises of the night, since the winner was Abou Sangare, for Souleymane’s storywho could not travel to Lucerne to pick it up. The story of a migrant Glovo delivery man in France who has become one of the revelations of the season and confirmed it with this award that went beyond the script of the favorites.

There was also no luck for Spanish cinema in the Best Animated Film category, where there was a double nomination, that of Fernado Trueba, with They Shot the Pianist, and that of Isabel Herguera, with The Sultan’s Dream. It was the Latvian film Flow that won the award. A silent film, like last year’s winner, the magnificent Robot Dreams, by Pablo Berger, which attended the gala held in Lucerne. Like Berger’s film, Flow is one of those independent candidates that can make a splash at the awards this year and sneak into the Oscars among the great blockbusters from Pixar, Dreamworks and company.

It was a long gala, and without political allusions until the Best Documentary award came for No Other Land, which the director couple Basel Adra, a Palestinian, and Yuval Abraham, an Israeli, could not collect. Both stressed the “difficulty of celebrating it while we continue to experience an occupation and genocide of the Palestinian people,” which is why they asked that not only a ceasefire be requested, but that Europe “take action” to achieve it and prevent what they described as “cleansing.” ethnic.” A speech that was completed with a shout of “Free Palestine”, from a spontaneous audience. Also when the Palestinian actress Hiam Abbass presented the award for Best Film and spoke about the dead children in Gaza and asked for peace.

The most emotional moment of the night came with the honorary award to Isabella Rosellini, presented with humor by her partner in Conclave, Ralph Fiennes, who highlighted that Rosellini made “pornographic films,” and then clarified that they were about “sexual life and rituals.” of worms, bees, dragonflies, and snails”, highlighting one of the most unknown facets of the daughter of Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini. In fact, she confessed that it was difficult for her to digest this award, since they always referred to her as “the daughter of”, and this time it was about her.

Deserved for a career full of risks and mythical roles under the command of the greatest, such as the Taviani brothers, Abel Ferrara, Alice Rohrwacher and, of course, David Lynch. Rossellini described “curiosity” as the driving force of his life, and “laughter and fun as gasoline.” Something he learned from his parents. He remembered the woman without whom he couldn’t have done it, and her name surprised many, Nina. The nanny who took care of her children when she went to film, and one of the most important people for her, “as happens with all women who have careers.” He also remembered, in fact, the nanny who made it possible for his mother to film and who was with them, bringing up a topic such as conciliation on the table when collecting her prize.