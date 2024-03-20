Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The European elections are approaching their final starting point next June, after 4 years, during which voter trends differed, according to what experts told Al-Ittihad, at a time when the European Chamber is witnessing an increase in its seats from 705 to 720 seats due to demographic changes in the European Union.

Members of the European Parliament are elected by universal suffrage, which launches the process of selecting the heads of the main European institutions, including Parliament, the Commission, and the Council. Elections are held every five years, over a period of four days, in the largest cross-border voting process in the world, in which more than 400 million voters participate.

In this context, Khaled Saad Zaghloul, advisor and member of the Central Committee of the Foreign Press Organization of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that voters in the European Union countries (27 members) are scheduled to hold the European elections next June in order to choose 720 members of the European Parliament.

He added: France considers the European elections to be one of the most important events, as it is one of the axes of European construction with Germany, and it constitutes a special challenge to emerge strongly on the arena of populist movements hostile to European unity, and therefore the main political parties in the country launched their campaigns and announced the heads of their lists.

Zaghloul explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the National Rally is one of the most important parties in France, and Jordan Bardella is leading the electoral battle and is topping the opinion polls that indicate that the far-right parties will sweep many countries in these elections, and for this reason he launched several French political parties. It launched early campaigns to attract voters, convince them of the importance of this political date, and block the way for the extreme right parties.

For his part, Director of the Brussels Research Center, Dr. Ramadan Abu Jazar, said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that there are several variables that affect the European elections and change the role of the voter and his opinion from time to time, indicating that European systems anticipate these elections with many measures related to these variables. This is what appeared in France and Germany, for example.