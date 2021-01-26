The European economy Merkel’s creditor upset Germany by proposing to abandon the sacred debt brake – “Huge importance for the whole of Europe”

Helge Braun, head of the Federal Chancellery, considers more vigorous borrowing to be necessary for Germany in the coming years to boost the economy.

German a leading party politician in the Christian Democratic CDU Helge Braun caused a turmoil on Tuesday after proposing that Germany amend its constitution and abandon the debt brake, the statutory limit on indebtedness, due to the coronavir crisis.

Braun is the head of the Federal Chancellery, the Federal Chancellor Angela Merkelin close player and trusted.

The debt brake was agreed in 2009, and the debt Schwarze Null that is, the black zero principle means closely monitoring the balance of public finances: revenue and expenditure should be followed by zero, not debt.

The debt rule enshrined in the German Constitution requires that the general government structural deficit does not exceed 0.35% of GDP. This can only be deviated from during natural disasters or severe recessions.

In the coronary crisis, the debt clause exception has been used and Germany has taken over more than € 100 billion in debt to overcome the crisis. There will be a federal election in Germany next autumn, and the direction of German economic policy in the recovery phase of the crisis is a major issue for the whole of Europe.

According to Braun, Germany must be able to borrow more vigorously in the coming years in order to avoid increases in taxes and social security contributions and thus a deterioration in the economy and a decline in welfare.

According to Braun, the coronavirus crisis is becoming really costly for Germany in terms of unemployment and temporary reductions in working hours, i.e. Kurzarbeitin because of.

Angela Merkel and Helge Braun at the Chancellery in November.­

It’s about is about how the German economy is coping with the coronavirus crisis. Germany is Finland’s most important export country and the largest economy in the EU.

“This has a huge impact on the whole of Europe,” University Researcher in European Studies Timo Miettinen Says the University of Helsinki.

“The recovery in the eurozone depends on Germany’s recovery.”

Braun’s proposal to abandon the debt brake at the statutory level is radical within the CDU for ideological reasons. However, Miettinen sees it as part of the new economic policy line launched by Germany last year.

German Social Democratic Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz has not held back borrowing in the interest rate crisis, and in the EU recovery package, Germany was pushing for the Union’s co-debt.

According to Miettinen, it is now recognized that everyone is in debt. In terms of Germany’s creditworthiness, a weak debt line would no longer be so important in this situation, he points out. Germany’s tight line has aroused criticism even before the interest rate crisis.

“Many of the problems in the eurozone have been related to Germany’s export surplus,” Miettinen points out.

EU the commission has called on germany to invest more, for example in education and digitalisation. In the coronavirus crisis, the shortcomings of German digitalisation in particular have become clear. Distance learning is considered deficient and there is friction in moving to home offices.

Germany’s transport infrastructure, public buildings such as schools and kindergartens and, for example, the mobile network are in a clearly weaker condition in some parts of the country than, for example, in Finland.

Giving up the debt brake would mean the possibility of debt recovery and a new kind of economic policy philosophy. It would also allow for more vigorous public investment.

In the early 2000s, Germany’s public debt-to-GDP ratio increased year by year, and Germany was said to be “Europe’s sick man.” In 2010, the debt ratio started to decline. In the coronavirus crisis, Germany has survived financially well compared to many other countries.

Prior to the pandemic, German public finances have been in surplus since 2013.

German the debt rule is underpinned by a precise line of economic policy in the country throughout the post-war period, which, in the opinion of the defenders, guarantees economic stability and predictability.

Leader of the CSU, the sister party of the CDU, Prime Minister of Bavaria Markus Söder rejected Braun’s proposal on Tuesday. That would be the wrong signal for him and contrary to the long line of German economic policy. Söder is seen as one option for the next Chancellor.

Braun’s financial magazine In Handelsblatt the change in line immediately raised the question: who exactly is leading the CDU? The principle of a meager line of debt is the ideological core of the CDU.

Just over a week ago, the president was elected Armin Laschet criticized Mr Braun’s statement behind closed doors at a meeting of his parliamentary group, Der Spiegel magazine. Laschet has so far opposed tax increases, but the debt brake is not worth giving up, he said.

Party Secretary Paul Ziemiak tweeted that the CDU is committed to the debt brake.

“It laid the foundation for Germany to be financially viable in the midst of a pandemic.” According to Ziemiak, the emergency clause in the Debt Brake Act allows for flexible action in crisis situations.

Braun also ended up softening his vision later on Twitter.

German economic policies based on the virtues of austerity have kept public investment scarce even before the coronary crisis. In his writing, Braun points out that they will be needed even more in the coming years.

Currently, the CDU enjoys the most popular polls in the run-up to the fall election, with the Greens now in opposition second. The CDU and the Greens are expected to form the next government.

President of the Greens Robert Habeck said on Tuesday he supported Braun’s proposal.

A return to a “tight debt brake” in 2022 would make the necessary investments in climate protection, digitalisation, mobility and education impossible, according to Habeck.