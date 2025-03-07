The Starlink Satellites Network, by the American tycoon Elon Musk, has been vital for the survival of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began more than three years ago; But now Europe is determined to increase its strategic independence and that also happens … for the space sector and all its applications.

The arrival of Donald Trump to the White House and his approach to Russia to seek the end of the war has caused the reaction of the European Union, which on Thursday gave the seen an ambitious rearme plan of up to 800,000 million euros, and put the focus on the defense industry.

The entire military sector must deal with two of its most pressing deficits, dependence and fragmentation. The space sector does not get rid of these problems and the European industry has already begun to look for formulas to solve them and address joint alliances and strategies that allow offering a competitive solution, as the president of Airbus Spain, Javier Sánchez Segura, has revealed this Friday, Javier Sánchez Segura, at a breakfast organized by New Player Economy.

Specifically, Airbus, Thales and Leonardo have started conversations to study how they can “give a coordinated response” that is capable of competing with the “great jump” experienced by Starlink in the United States in the last decade. “It is not only associated with the satellite, it is the launch and operation system,” he recalled.

One of the most urgent needs is that of Ukraine, where Elon Musk can use the force that Starlink gives to press kyiv to accept their peace conditions. “Here what we are seeing is also how to help Ukraine to some extent and how we can put the capabilities that Europe does at the service of our countries to try to solve the pressure that Starlink is exerting on Ukraine,” said the president of Airbus Spain.

Dependence and fragmentation

Beyond space, dependency and fragmentation problems affect the entire European defense industry and Sánchez Segura has put it with data on the table: while the United States buys between 80% and 100% of its military products in its national market, Europe only 20%; While the United States operates 33 weapons systems, in Europe they are 180. “That leads us to be very little efficient and effective in investment in defense spending,” he explained.

Therefore, it has applauded the European project to increase military investment and the commitment of the Spanish government to reach 2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) before the year 2029 and has argued that now the challenge of the industry is the “execution”, to be able to deliver on the planned dates the programs in progress and at the same time increase its export.

This impulse from the defense industry requires a “transformation” of the sector that the president of Airbus Spain has warned that it will take “time.” In any case he has asked to see it not as an expense but as an investment, since it has a direct impact on the GDP of the countries, an industrial return, important creation of employment and tax contribution.