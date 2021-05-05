The Eurogroup launched in April 2020 a triple safety net to face the pandemic, the pillars of which have been more or less used by the capitals. That first package of massive aid, of 540,000 million, contemplated a financing line of up to 240,000 million euros from the Mede (the European rescue fund) of 200,000 million to save SMEs through the European Investment Bank (EIB) and another 100,000 million to finance ERTE through community bonds (the so-called SURE fund).

No country has applied for loans to Mede, among other things, because of the stigma that knocking on the door of the rescue fund continues to imply. On the other hand, governments have taken advantage of SURE credits. Now at last the EIB money is also beginning to flow, after Competition gave the green light to that fund in December by clearing the regulations on state aid.

In this period, the EIB has released almost 50% of the 25,000 million guarantees provided by the Member States, which will allow the mobilization of up to 93,900 million euros. “The logic of our intervention is simple. With the support of 25,000 million from member countries, we give commercial and public banks guarantees to unlock loans to companies that are healthy, but suffer liquidity problems due to the Covid-19 crisis, “said the president of the entity, Werner Hoyer, in a meeting by videoconference with various media, including EL PAÍS.

Spain was the protagonist of the first operation of this loan package, which bears the name of the European Guarantee Fund. This money is articulated through financial institutions, such as banks and funds, which ensure that it reaches small and medium-sized companies (at least 65% of the total) and the public sector. According to EIB sources, the idea is to create a loan portfolio based on the guarantees provided by the countries.

According to data from the European bank, the largest operations have taken place in Spain, Portugal, Poland or France. For Spain, funds worth 2,100 million euros have so far been approved. Applying the methodology used by the EIB, this means that the business sector will be watered with credits worth € 16.8 billion. At the moment, the largest operation in Spain has been signed with Banco Santander (315 million euros). The EIB estimates that, if it continues at the current rate, by the end of the year it will have approved the 25,000 million euros approved by the countries, which would allow reaching the 200,000 million approved by the ministers of the euro zone a year ago.