Hunting of wolf specimens cannot be authorized (Canis lupus) even if it is for population control and to avoid economic damage while the species’ conservation status is unfavourable. This is the conclusion reached by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in a case concerning the permission given by the Government of the State of Tyrol, in Austria, for the slaughter of a wolf. That particular specimen, according to the regional administration, had supposedly killed 20 lambs. But the CJEU establishes that if this species is protected and its hunting is prohibited “an exception to this prohibition can only be granted in order to avoid economic damage if the wolf population is in a favourable conservation status, which is not the case in Austria”, explains this court in a note.

Following the authorization to shoot this specimen – which never materialized – the environmentalists challenged the decision before the Regional Administrative Court of Tyrol. In principle, since the species is protected, European regulations prohibit its hunting. But there are also some exceptions regarding population control in the same Community regulations. For this reason, the Austrian court submitted a request to the CJEU to help it resolve this case. And that is what the European magistrates are now responding to.

The CJEU is establishing the conditions under which the Austrian authorities could “grant an exception to the ban on wolf hunting in order to avoid serious damage, for example, to livestock,” the court explains in a note. The first requirement is that the wolf population must be in a favourable conservation status both locally, in Tyrol, and nationally (Austria), something that is not the case in this case. Secondly, the court clarifies that the exception must not undermine the maintenance of the favourable conservation status. In addition, the judges explain that the serious damage must, “at least to a large extent, be attributable to the specimen in question.” Finally, they stress that in order to approve the death of the specimen, there must not be another “satisfactory solution.”

This ruling comes at a time of tension in the European context regarding the protection of the wolf, which has around 20,000 specimens in the EU. Because at the end of last year the European Commission proposed reducing the protection of the species, despite the fact that in 2022 the majority of the Twenty-Seven had said no. But the push of the extreme right in the EU is putting the predator in the spotlight. “This ruling shows that the political persecution of the wolf must be stopped,” says Laura Moreno, from WWF, the organization that appealed against the authorization to hunt the Austrian specimen.

“The solution is not to reduce wolf protection, but to learn to live with it,” says Carlos Javier Durá, a researcher at the International Centre for Studies in Environmental Law, at Ciemat. This expert advocates implementing preventive measures to avoid the damage it can cause, such as the use of shepherd dogs and keeping livestock under cover at night. In Spain, Durá explains, there are financial aids available for these purposes that many autonomous communities do not use.

Both Durá and Moreno point out that this new ruling follows the line established by the Court of Justice of the European Union regarding the defence of the wolf. This was the case, for example, with another ruling that affected Finland, where hunting of several specimens had also been authorised and which the court censured in 2019. Again, the judges clarified that in order to resort to the elimination of a specimen, a favourable conservation status had to be accredited and justified and that, in the last case and only exceptionally, selective control measures could be authorised so as not to deteriorate the conservation status of the species. “It cannot be that the only control measure is the death of the animals,” Durá laments.

Spain

Spain, where the wolf is in an unfavourable and protected situation, is also not immune to controversies regarding this species. For Ignacio Martínez, president of the Association for the Conservation and Study of the Iberian Wolf (Ascel), this new ruling is encouraging and “is perfectly aligned with the criteria” that are being applied in Spain. “This confirms that the protection of the wolf cannot be circumvented,” adds Martínez, who also warns that his organisation has already “blocked” several attempts that sought to allow the hunting of this predator in some autonomous communities.

In fact, last April, almost two and a half years after the wolf was included in a list of protected species, Congress opened the door to reducing its protection by taking into consideration a bill presented by the PP. The initiative was approved with the support of Vox, PNV and Junts. PSOE and Sumar voted against it, and Bildu abstained. This proposal is currently only being processed, but environmental groups and defenders of this species are concerned about what may happen in the Cortes. “A scientific fact [que la especie está amenazada en España] “It cannot be changed with votes,” criticizes Pedro Brufao, professor of Administrative Law at the University of Extremadura and author of the book The wolf in Spain. Territorial protection regimes.

