RIA Novosti: Moldova turned out to be the European country with the most expensive mortgage

The European countries with the most expensive mortgages were Moldova, Hungary and Ukraine. The countries with the least affordable housing loans were identified in their study by the publication RIA News.

In November 2022, the average mortgage rate in Moldova reached 12.89 percent per annum. The figure was the highest since May 2016. Hungary, which ranked second in unaffordable housing loans, had an interest rate of 10.95 percent, the highest since 2015. The top three was closed by Ukraine, where the rate fell to 10.95 percent.

Fourth place went to Poland with a maximum rate of 9.3 percent in the entire history of observation, and fifth place went to Russia with a rate that dropped to 7.11 percent. The top ten also included Romania (6.96 percent), Great Britain (5.97 percent), Montenegro (4.98 percent), Serbia (4.77 percent), Latvia and Lithuania (4.09 percent).

Banks in 15 European countries offer mortgages to borrowers at a rate of three to four percent. The cheapest housing loans were in France (1.91 percent), Malta (2.18 percent) and Luxembourg (2.5 percent). It is noted that at the end of the summer, the minimum mortgage rate for Europe was in Luxembourg and amounted to 1.36 percent. In the fall of 2022, average rates reached record highs in most states of the region.

Earlier in January, the Russians were called the optimal income to pay off the mortgage. From March to December 2022, the indicator decreased by 6.6 percent and reached 80.7 thousand rubles per month.