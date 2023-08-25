Pronews: Greece will terminate the contract with Russia for the maintenance of air defense systems

Greece in the near future is going to terminate the contract with Russia for the maintenance of anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM). This became known to the Greek portal Pronews.

In particular, we are talking about the termination of contracts for the maintenance of the Tor-M1 and Osa-AKM air defense systems. The document on the break in cooperation was of a secret nature, but was mistakenly published on the website of the parliament of a European country, which is why it became public.

According to the publication, the decision is political and boils down to “thrown in the trash” a billion euros, as Russian complexes have proven their effectiveness.

Earlier, the United States wanted to place a new military base in Greece on the islands of Lemnos or Skyros. The US House of Representatives passed an amendment to the US Defense Budget Bill (NDAA), calling for the deployment of new military bases in Greece. It is assumed that control over the islands can become an instrument of US pressure on Turkey.