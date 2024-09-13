For years, Sweden has been a country where immigration is the main focus of society. This European country has welcomed people from different parts of the world into its territory, which is why it is considered one of the most diverse countries in the European Union.

According to the criteria of

Immigration has enriched the culture of Swedish society, but it has also led the government of this country to face important challenges, so it has established certain strategies for the immigrants return to their countries of origin voluntarily.

At the moment, Immigrants who decide to return to their countries voluntarily can receive a payment of approximately 970 dollarswhich corresponds to approximately 4,087,000 Colombian pesos.

Reference image. Photo:iStock Share

“They may feel that life in Sweden has not gone as they wanted and plan to return to their countries,” the Swedish government said.

However, on September 12, the government announced that From 2026, immigrants who formally register for the voluntary return program They could be entitled to receive up to 350,000 Swedish krona, which would be about $34,000 and approximately 143 million Colombian pesos.

“You may perceive that Life in Sweden has not gone as they wanted“Who are stuck and alienated or who are older and want to return to the country from which they originally came,” Migration Minister Johan Forssell said in a statement.

“We are taking new steps in the reorientation of migration policy,” he added.

Currently, immigrants who voluntarily return to their countries from Sweden are eligible for a payment of $970 per adult and half of this amount per child, But according to Forssell, only one person accepted this offer in 2023.

The Nordic country has been seen for decades as a ‘humanitarian superpower’, as it annually receives thousands of immigrants who wish to improve their quality of life in Europe.

The government announced last August that it expects the number of people leaving Sweden to exceed the number of immigrants by 2024, for the first time in more than half a century.

Sweden has welcomed a large number of immigrants since the 1990s, mainly from conflict-affected regions such as the former Yugoslavia, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iran and Iraq. In recent years, the country has also received a significant number of immigrants from Africa and Latin America.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

THE TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO