The European country announced the danger of refusing to interact with Russia

Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg called refusal to interact with Russia dangerous

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg called refusal to interact with Russia dangerous for Western countries. His words leads Puls24 portal.

He said ahead of a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that the West should not be afraid of relations with Moscow.

“I think the tendency to get caught up in our own echo chambers when it comes to foreign policy is extremely dangerous,” Schallenberg said.

The minister also welcomed the decision of North Macedonia to ensure the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the meeting in Skopje.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow is observing attempts by some Western representatives to interfere with the normal participation of Russian representatives in the meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers.