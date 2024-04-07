Finnish President Stubb reported the absence of political dialogue with Russia

Political dialogue between Russia and Finland is currently completely absent. This was stated by the President of the European country Alexander Stubb in an interview with the TV channel CNN.

“I’ll be honest, we currently have absolutely no political dialogue with Russia,” he admitted. At the same time, Stubb spoke about the importance of such a dialogue for peace negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict.

Earlier, protests against the closure of the border with the Russian Federation took place in some cities of Finland. Residents of Helsinki walked through the central part of the city to the parliament, they were accompanied by police officers. The demonstrators held posters with the inscription “Today my rights were violated, tomorrow yours are violated,” as well as state flags. About 110 people took part in the protests.