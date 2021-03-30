Representatives of the ruling party “Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia” again failed to agree with the opposition on a way out of the political crisis. This was announced on March 30 at a briefing by the representative of the head of the European Council Charles Michel Christian Danielson after the end of the negotiations.

“Unfortunately, there was no willingness at the table to reach a compromise,” he quotes. Sputnik Georgia…

Danielson, who was sent to Tbilisi from Brussels to organize negotiations between political forces for the second time, repeated the words spoken after the first unsuccessful round two weeks ago: “I will tell President Charles Michel what was happening these days and he will decide on further steps.”

The political crisis in Georgia erupted after leaders of opposition parties boycotted parliament last November, claiming rigged parliamentary elections in the country, won by Georgian Dream.

On February 27, supporters of the Georgian opposition set up 11 tents in a small square in front of the parliament in Tbilisi and spent the night in them.

Then one of the leaders of the United National Movement party Khatia Dekanoidze said that the opposition was going to picket the buildings of the government, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the parliament from 2 March.

On March 8, Dekanoidze promised a large-scale protest action if the authorities refused to schedule early parliamentary elections.