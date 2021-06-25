LGBTQ + rights, the European Council isolates Viktor Orban

The European Union isolates and surrounds Orban, Hungarian prime minister who recently promoted a bill which, according to Brussels, would violate the fundamental rights expressed in the Treaty on European Union. In particular 17 European heads of state (including Draghi) sent a letter to the presidents of the European Council, the Commission and the EU Council, to reaffirm their commitment to the fight for the defense of LGBTQ + rights. Prime Minister Orban responded to these “accusations”, speaking at the EU summit: “We don’t have that kind of law, we have a law that defends the rights of children and parents. It is not about homosexuality. “He later accused European leaders who criticize the law of” not having read it “and confirmed that” it is a Hungarian law already entered into force“. Orban later claimed to be” a freedom fighter “and to have” fought for freedom during the communist regime “.”or I defend the rights of homosexuals but this law does not concern homosexuals, it concerns families. It’s about how parents want their children’s sex education treated, “he added.

LGBTQ + rights, Draghi: “Respect the treaties”

It is expressed in strong words the Prime Minister Draghi: “It is up to the Commission to determine whether Hungary violates the Treaty or not”. “Look, this treaty, also signed by Hungary, is the same one that appoints the Guardian Commission of the treaty itself,” Draghi reminded the Hungarian premier. They join him too the Luxembourg, Portuguese and Belgian prime ministers. The first, Xavier Bettel, said: “We have known each other for eight years, but this touches me”, “I didn’t go gay. I am, it’s not a choice. Look at how many LGBTQ people commit suicide. This is all very bad. “” It’s stigmatizing. We now have anti-gay posters in France, so you make people a minority. It is really terrible in a European country. My mom hates me being gay, I live with it. And now you put it in a law. I respect you, but this is a red line. It’s about fundamental rights, the right to be different“, he added in his touching speech, according to European sources.

LGBTQ + rights, Costa: “If you join the EU, you play by the rules”

Antonio Costa he instead reminded his Hungarian counterpart that adherence to EU principles “is not optional”. “The EU is not an empire in formation like the USSR”. “You voluntarily decided to join the club – he concludes – we were happy that you wanted to join but if you join, you have to play according to the rules and values. Some countries like Switzerland and Norway do not want to join the EU and they just want to participate in the economic part. “Finally also the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, commented on the subject: “The discussion on the Hungarian anti-Lgtbqi law was quite exceptional, historical. In my memory it is the first time for such a frank confrontation. It is more than I expected: almost the unanimity of the Council clearly said a Viktor Orban that the rule is unacceptable. In the hall, the “Hungarian” leader was isolated, he had support only from Poland and a little from Slovenia. And now “Budapest” is facing an infringement procedure “.

LGBTQ + rights, Mark Rutte: “If Orban has different values, leave the EU”

Strong and defiant words also from the Dutch premier Mark Rutte that, by addressing directly to the Hungarian premier orders him to leave the European Union using article 50 as the UK if the core values ​​do not fit his vision.