The Israelis and Palestinians exchanged accusations of responsibility for the explosion that occurred in the hospital.

US President Joe Biden said this week that based on what he saw, the explosion was carried out by “the other team,” referring to Palestinian militants, while Arab countries blamed Israel..

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced a new and almost final death toll as a result of the bombing of Al-Ahly Baptist Hospital in Gaza City..

The ministry said that 471 Palestinians were killed in the “Israeli massacre” at the hospital, according to Reuters.

The spokesman explained Palestinian Ministry of Health In Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, in a statement today, Wednesday, said that 471 Palestinians were killed and more than 314 others were injured in what he described as the “Israeli massacre” in National Baptist Hospital In Gaza City.

For its part, the Israeli army attributed the strike that targeted a hospital in Gaza City to the Palestinian Jihad movement.

She denied Jihad movement “The lies and false accusations directed against it by Israel, confirming that the hospital was targeted by an “air bombardment launched from an Israeli warplane.”.