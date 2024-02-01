Head of the European Council Michelle: approval of €50 billion aid to Ukraine – message from the United States

The approval of 50 billion euros in funding for Ukraine is a signal from the European Union (EU) not only to Kyiv, but also to Washington. About it stated Head of the European Council Charles Michel.

“This is also a message to the United States and our partners in the world that we support Ukraine and its territorial integrity,” he emphasized. Michel also called the decision to approve the aid a demonstration to European society of the unity of the union and the fact that Russia was not intimidated.

Previously, the EU agreed with Hungary to provide assistance to Ukraine through the mediation of Italy. As the newspaper il Giornale wrote, she “was the first person to participate in the mediation that allowed a solution to be reached.” According to Michel, this decision will provide “stable, long-term and predictable financing for Ukraine.”