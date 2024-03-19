The European Council in Brussels adopted a law to protect people against arbitrary lawsuits aimed at silencing those who speak out on matters of public interest, especially journalists and human rights defenders.

The Directive will enter into force on the twentieth day following its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. Member states then have two years to translate the law into national legislation.

Targeted individuals can ask a court to dismiss a clearly unfounded claim at the earliest possible stage if the proceedings are found to be abusive.